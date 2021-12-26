NFL fans react to yet another interception-laden performance by Baker Mayfield against Packers

Baker Mayfield played one of the worst games of his NFL career on Saturday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was responsible for four interceptions. Those interceptions proved to be the difference-maker in the Browns' loss. The Green Bay Packers used the four takeaways to emerge 24-22 winners.
Mayfield's performance struck a nerve with Browns fans. The 2018 number one pick has been treading thin ice. In primetime, the Browns had a lot of pressure to win. Unfortunately for them, Mayfield cost his team a chance to succeed. As the Browns fell to 7-8, fans reacted harshly on Twitter to Mayfield's game.
Nearly every time the Browns had momentum on Saturday, Baker Mayfield stunted it with a turnover. By the end of the first half, the Browns and Packers had been relatively even in their yardage totals.
But Mayfield threw three interceptions in the first half alone. On all of his interceptions, Aaron Rodgers scored a touchdown.
Mayfield's performance compelled one fan to tweet their sympathies to people who received a Mayfield jersey for Christmas.
The Browns defense played better in the second half, allowing just three points. But by the second half, the psychological damage of throwing three turnovers was already in motion.
One fan on Twitter called Mafield the fifth-best quarterback in his division.
The Browns' offense was effective at moving the ball because of Nick Chubb. Chubb was unstoppable when the Browns gave him the ball. He finished with 17 carries for a staggering 126 yards and a touchdown.
Some fans were upset about the fact that Chubb didn't get more work while Mayfield threw the ball 36 times.
Chubb also added three catches for 58 yards, but it was all for naught. Although Mayfield showed he still has a connection with Jarvis Landry, his turnovers forced some Browns fans to lose faith.
Baker Mayfield's performance was so poor that Terry Bradshaw went after him during halftime.
With the Browns' decision on Mayfield's contract extension looming, Mayfield isn't giving the Browns reason to be optimistic. His numbers are stagnant, and his mounting interception total has fans frustrated.
The Browns' roster is talented, but if the quarterback can't win games, it doesn't matter. After Saturday's embarrassing loss, a majority of Browns fans believe Mayfield isn't the answer.
The Browns are now in need of a lot of help and need to win out to have a shot at winning their division. A wild card is still possible but not guaranteed in the frenzied AFC playoff race.
One fan joked about Mayfield's viewing experience of the playoffs in January.
Baker Mayfield will have at least two more games this season to prove to the Browns he's worthy of being retained long-term.