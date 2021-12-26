NFL fans react to yet another interception-laden performance by Baker Mayfield against Packers

Baker Mayfield played one of the worst games of his NFL career on Saturday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was responsible for four interceptions. Those interceptions proved to be the difference-maker in the Browns' loss. The Green Bay Packers used the four takeaways to emerge 24-22 winners.

Mayfield's performance struck a nerve with Browns fans. The 2018 number one pick has been treading thin ice. In primetime, the Browns had a lot of pressure to win. Unfortunately for them, Mayfield cost his team a chance to succeed. As the Browns fell to 7-8, fans reacted harshly on Twitter to Mayfield's game.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield

Nearly every time the Browns had momentum on Saturday, Baker Mayfield stunted it with a turnover. By the end of the first half, the Browns and Packers had been relatively even in their yardage totals.

But Mayfield threw three interceptions in the first half alone. On all of his interceptions, Aaron Rodgers scored a touchdown.

Mayfield's performance compelled one fan to tweet their sympathies to people who received a Mayfield jersey for Christmas.

Beckett🔋 @410Beck If you think you had a bad Christmas just know that somewhere, someone got a Baker Mayfield jersey If you think you had a bad Christmas just know that somewhere, someone got a Baker Mayfield jersey

The Browns defense played better in the second half, allowing just three points. But by the second half, the psychological damage of throwing three turnovers was already in motion.

Webster Marshall @webstermarshal3 @H_Grove Bottom line, @bakermayfield is not HEALTHY, physically or mentally, he’s carrying injuries within his body and the pressure of winning, doubt of the fan base, and worries of getting paid in his mind. Recipe for disaster. @H_Grove Bottom line, @bakermayfield is not HEALTHY, physically or mentally, he’s carrying injuries within his body and the pressure of winning, doubt of the fan base, and worries of getting paid in his mind. Recipe for disaster.

One fan on Twitter called Mafield the fifth-best quarterback in his division.

Mike Nicastro @MikedUpSports1 Welcome back to Baker Mayfield - the 5th best QB in the AFC North.



(Tyler Huntley) Welcome back to Baker Mayfield - the 5th best QB in the AFC North. (Tyler Huntley)

The Browns' offense was effective at moving the ball because of Nick Chubb. Chubb was unstoppable when the Browns gave him the ball. He finished with 17 carries for a staggering 126 yards and a touchdown.

Some fans were upset about the fact that Chubb didn't get more work while Mayfield threw the ball 36 times.

Paul Zeise @PaulZeise 92.3 The Fan @923TheFan #Browns HC Kevin Stefanski: "Frustrating. Come here to get a W and didn't get it done. Finished -4 in the turnover department against a team that doesn't turn it over very much" #Browns HC Kevin Stefanski: "Frustrating. Come here to get a W and didn't get it done. Finished -4 in the turnover department against a team that doesn't turn it over very much" He should be mad at and fire the idiot who designed a game plan that called for Baker Mayfield to throw it more than 30 times and Nick Chubb to run it less than 20. twitter.com/923thefan/stat… He should be mad at and fire the idiot who designed a game plan that called for Baker Mayfield to throw it more than 30 times and Nick Chubb to run it less than 20. twitter.com/923thefan/stat…

Chubb also added three catches for 58 yards, but it was all for naught. Although Mayfield showed he still has a connection with Jarvis Landry, his turnovers forced some Browns fans to lose faith.

J Jolly @JordanJolly7 If you think Baker Mayfield is the QB of the future for the Browns, you’re delusional and you need to move on If you think Baker Mayfield is the QB of the future for the Browns, you’re delusional and you need to move on

Baker Mayfield's performance was so poor that Terry Bradshaw went after him during halftime.

Footballism™ @FootbaIIism Terry Bradshaw on FOX pregame show: “I don’t think it’s fair to pound on Baker Mayfield on this Christmas Day, but I don’t like him either” 😂💀 Terry Bradshaw on FOX pregame show: “I don’t think it’s fair to pound on Baker Mayfield on this Christmas Day, but I don’t like him either” 😂💀 https://t.co/IJuVb4pC1Y

With the Browns' decision on Mayfield's contract extension looming, Mayfield isn't giving the Browns reason to be optimistic. His numbers are stagnant, and his mounting interception total has fans frustrated.

Tuch @TuchStans @RealSkipBayless Baker Mayfield with 4 picks on the evening, 5th dropped right between the numbers. Aaron Rodgers has 4 in 15 games this season. Let that sink in @RealSkipBayless Baker Mayfield with 4 picks on the evening, 5th dropped right between the numbers. Aaron Rodgers has 4 in 15 games this season. Let that sink in

The Browns' roster is talented, but if the quarterback can't win games, it doesn't matter. After Saturday's embarrassing loss, a majority of Browns fans believe Mayfield isn't the answer.

Not Zac Taylor @NotZacTaylor Please don’t pick on children for believing in Santa. I know adults that still believe Baker Mayfield is the answer to the Browns problems Please don’t pick on children for believing in Santa. I know adults that still believe Baker Mayfield is the answer to the Browns problems

The Browns are now in need of a lot of help and need to win out to have a shot at winning their division. A wild card is still possible but not guaranteed in the frenzied AFC playoff race.

One fan joked about Mayfield's viewing experience of the playoffs in January.

Also Read Article Continues below

Baker Mayfield will have at least two more games this season to prove to the Browns he's worthy of being retained long-term.

Edited by Piyush Bisht