NFL fans react to Cameraman Santa running on the pitch for Packers vs Browns game 

The Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers are squaring off in a Christmas Day NFL special and that means the broadcast team on FOX is trying to get in the holiday spirit.
Fans noticed one special guest early on in the game when the Browns punched in their first touchdown. It was none other than Santa Claus himself.
Santa was seen operating an on-field broadcast camera for FOX this Christmas and fans were quick to react on social media.
NFL fans react to cameraman Santa during Browns vs. Packers
This was quite a surprising sight to see Santa emerge onto the screen. The players must have been thinking the same thing while in the end zone.
In the past, such a moment may have gone unnoticed because of how quick it happened. But the beauty of social media is that moments can be immortalized almost as soon as they happen. A camera operator running on the field dressed as Santa certainly fits that criteria.
As for the game itself, it is an important one for both sides. The Packers are seeking to keep their stronghold atop the NFC North while the Browns are trying to stay in the AFC playoff race after a heartbreaking loss earlier this week to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Now the question becomes if this tradition will spill into other holiday games. Will camera operators begin wearing Turkey costumes on Thanksgiving games? Although that seems unlikely, the Santa suit cameraman has definitely opened the door.
Ultimately, this was a fun touch from the FOX crew. The entire broadcast team is away from their families on Christmas and thus it's always good to see the holiday spirit embraced at work. Having a little fun always helps. Also, who doesn't like a good Santa suit?
Cameraman Santa burst into the spotlight early and got NFL fans talking. The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are playing in primetime on Christmas, so perhaps Santa will head to that game as well to keep the Christmas spirit alive.
Both Packers and Browns fans are hoping the spirit of the season and the holiday cheer displayed by cameraman Santa will result in a victory for their team. But for whoever loses, they may see the jolly cameraman as a back luck charm.
Also Read: Saints reached out to Drew Brees in desperate move to save 2021 NFL season
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Drew Brees in desperate move to save 2021 NFL season