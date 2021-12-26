NFL fans react to Cameraman Santa running on the pitch for Packers vs Browns game 

The Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers are squaring off in a Christmas Day NFL special and that means the broadcast team on FOX is trying to get in the holiday spirit.

Fans noticed one special guest early on in the game when the Browns punched in their first touchdown. It was none other than Santa Claus himself.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX Very cool to have Santa helping out our camera crew after a busy night! 🎅 Very cool to have Santa helping out our camera crew after a busy night! 🎅 https://t.co/304t0qgs0G

Santa was seen operating an on-field broadcast camera for FOX this Christmas and fans were quick to react on social media.

NFL fans react to cameraman Santa during Browns vs. Packers

This was quite a surprising sight to see Santa emerge onto the screen. The players must have been thinking the same thing while in the end zone.

Chris | CJoMo @chriscjomo normalize camera operators dressed as santa claus normalize camera operators dressed as santa claus https://t.co/wKOsFKMraM

Nick Stewart @NStewCBS2 While I hate watching Green Bay score touchdowns, I enjoy watching the cameraman dressed as Santa running into the end zone after every one, so I'll call it a wash. #NFLonFOX While I hate watching Green Bay score touchdowns, I enjoy watching the cameraman dressed as Santa running into the end zone after every one, so I'll call it a wash. #NFLonFOX

Crispin Havener @CrispinHavener SportsCenter @SportsCenter Santa cam was ready for that Chubb TD 🎅🎥 Santa cam was ready for that Chubb TD 🎅🎥 https://t.co/AonuUWGn0y So I guess now that Santa is done with his moonlighting gig of delivering billions of gifts around the globe, he's shown up for his day job as an @NFLonFOX cameraman! twitter.com/SportsCenter/s… So I guess now that Santa is done with his moonlighting gig of delivering billions of gifts around the globe, he's shown up for his day job as an @NFLonFOX cameraman! twitter.com/SportsCenter/s…

In the past, such a moment may have gone unnoticed because of how quick it happened. But the beauty of social media is that moments can be immortalized almost as soon as they happen. A camera operator running on the field dressed as Santa certainly fits that criteria.

As for the game itself, it is an important one for both sides. The Packers are seeking to keep their stronghold atop the NFC North while the Browns are trying to stay in the AFC playoff race after a heartbreaking loss earlier this week to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Connor Estrada 🐏(10-4)#LLO🕊 @Connor_e62 THE CAMERAMAN IN THE SANTA COSTUME 💀💀💀 THE CAMERAMAN IN THE SANTA COSTUME 💀💀💀

Smiling Robert @RobFaus916 #GoPackGo Hey cameraman Santa, behind the camera is the life you chose. Let the stars draw the attention. #Browns Hey cameraman Santa, behind the camera is the life you chose. Let the stars draw the attention. #Browns #GoPackGo

Ross DiBello @Rossitron5 NICK CHUBB AND A CAMERAMAN DRESSED AS SANTA CLAUSE! NICK CHUBB AND A CAMERAMAN DRESSED AS SANTA CLAUSE!

Now the question becomes if this tradition will spill into other holiday games. Will camera operators begin wearing Turkey costumes on Thanksgiving games? Although that seems unlikely, the Santa suit cameraman has definitely opened the door.

Ultimately, this was a fun touch from the FOX crew. The entire broadcast team is away from their families on Christmas and thus it's always good to see the holiday spirit embraced at work. Having a little fun always helps. Also, who doesn't like a good Santa suit?

Megan @mbriggs98 I didn’t know Santa was also a cameraman that’s crazy he was at my house this morning I didn’t know Santa was also a cameraman that’s crazy he was at my house this morning

bro (santa truther) 🎅 @bigbaIIerbro why is the cameraman santa lmao why is the cameraman santa lmao

Cameraman Santa burst into the spotlight early and got NFL fans talking. The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are playing in primetime on Christmas, so perhaps Santa will head to that game as well to keep the Christmas spirit alive.

Joe. @JoeBerr7 Cameraman in the Santa suit running into shot ftw #GBvsCLE Cameraman in the Santa suit running into shot ftw #GBvsCLE

Both Packers and Browns fans are hoping the spirit of the season and the holiday cheer displayed by cameraman Santa will result in a victory for their team. But for whoever loses, they may see the jolly cameraman as a back luck charm.

