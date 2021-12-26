×
NFL fans react to Cameraman Santa running on the pitch for Packers vs Browns game 

A camera operator dressed as Santa makes an appearance
Steven Kubitza
ANALYST
Modified Dec 26, 2021 06:54 AM IST
Feature

The Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers are squaring off in a Christmas Day NFL special and that means the broadcast team on FOX is trying to get in the holiday spirit.

Fans noticed one special guest early on in the game when the Browns punched in their first touchdown. It was none other than Santa Claus himself.

Very cool to have Santa helping out our camera crew after a busy night! 🎅 https://t.co/304t0qgs0G

Santa was seen operating an on-field broadcast camera for FOX this Christmas and fans were quick to react on social media.

NFL fans react to cameraman Santa during Browns vs. Packers

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers
This was quite a surprising sight to see Santa emerge onto the screen. The players must have been thinking the same thing while in the end zone.

normalize camera operators dressed as santa claus https://t.co/wKOsFKMraM
While I hate watching Green Bay score touchdowns, I enjoy watching the cameraman dressed as Santa running into the end zone after every one, so I'll call it a wash. #NFLonFOX
So I guess now that Santa is done with his moonlighting gig of delivering billions of gifts around the globe, he's shown up for his day job as an @NFLonFOX cameraman! twitter.com/SportsCenter/s…

In the past, such a moment may have gone unnoticed because of how quick it happened. But the beauty of social media is that moments can be immortalized almost as soon as they happen. A camera operator running on the field dressed as Santa certainly fits that criteria.

As for the game itself, it is an important one for both sides. The Packers are seeking to keep their stronghold atop the NFC North while the Browns are trying to stay in the AFC playoff race after a heartbreaking loss earlier this week to the Las Vegas Raiders.

THE CAMERAMAN IN THE SANTA COSTUME 💀💀💀
Hey cameraman Santa, behind the camera is the life you chose. Let the stars draw the attention. #Browns #GoPackGo
NICK CHUBB AND A CAMERAMAN DRESSED AS SANTA CLAUSE!

Now the question becomes if this tradition will spill into other holiday games. Will camera operators begin wearing Turkey costumes on Thanksgiving games? Although that seems unlikely, the Santa suit cameraman has definitely opened the door.

Ultimately, this was a fun touch from the FOX crew. The entire broadcast team is away from their families on Christmas and thus it's always good to see the holiday spirit embraced at work. Having a little fun always helps. Also, who doesn't like a good Santa suit?

I didn’t know Santa was also a cameraman that’s crazy he was at my house this morning
SANTA CAMERAMAN LMAOOO
why is the cameraman santa lmao

Cameraman Santa burst into the spotlight early and got NFL fans talking. The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are playing in primetime on Christmas, so perhaps Santa will head to that game as well to keep the Christmas spirit alive.

Cameraman in the Santa suit running into shot ftw #GBvsCLE

Both Packers and Browns fans are hoping the spirit of the season and the holiday cheer displayed by cameraman Santa will result in a victory for their team. But for whoever loses, they may see the jolly cameraman as a back luck charm.

