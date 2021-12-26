Watch: Aaron Rodgers surpasses Brett Favre TD record to make Packers history

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is now the all-time leader in touchdown passes in franchise history. Rodgers threw a 11-yard pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard on the right side for a touchdown that put the Packers up 7-6 versus the Cleveland Browns. The three-time MVP surpassed Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre by throwing his 443rd touchdown pass.

Favre played 16 seasons with the Packers and started 253 regular-season games and 22 starts in the playoffs. His regular-season starts tally is the most all-time in Packers history as Rodgers only has 204. Favre's 22 playoff starts also ranks first all-time in team history, as Rodgers is just one behind with 21.

Rodgers also threw touchdown pass numbers 444 and 445 to his All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams in the game. Rodgers and Adams hooked up in the end zone for the 67th time, the most times Rodgers has thrown a touchdown pass to a receiver in his career.

Overall, the Packers’ first-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft is fifth all-time in touchdown passes and second among active quarterbacks. He trails Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady who has 617 touchdown passes.

The 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback has the third-most touchdown passes with one team, trailing Brady (541 with the New England Patriots) and quarterback Drew Brees (541 with the New Orleans Saints).

Rodgers Career with the Packers

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers was drafted out of the University of California by the Packers in the 2005 NFL Draft and was the heir apparent to Favre. He did not start the first three years of his career as Favre was still firmly the franchise’s signal caller.

When Favre left Green Bay after the 2007 season, the then-25-year-old Rodgers took over the reins.

In 2008 in his first full year as the team’s starting quarterback, the Packers went 6-10 and finished third in the NFC North. Rodgers has 28 touchdown passes, which was good for fourth in the NFL that year.

Fast forward to 2011, the quarterback won the first of his three MVP awards as he led Green Bay to a 14-1 record as a starter as they went 15-1 that year.

Rodgers threw for 45 touchdowns, one behind leader Drew Brees, while finishing with 4,643 passing yards ranking fifth that year. Rodgers' 2021 season looks on pace to win him the fourth MVP award of his career.

