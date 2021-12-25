What is Aaron Rodgers' record against the Browns? 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will face the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Day at Lambeau Field. In his 17th season in the NFL, the Packers have played the Browns four times, and Rodgers started two of those games.

When the two teams played in Week Two of the 2005 season, the three-time All-Pro quarterback did not play. In 2017, Rodgers was placed on injured reserve because of a collarbone injury suffered against the Minnesota Vikings in Week Six of the season and was unable to play against the Browns.

However, in his only two starts versus Cleveland, the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback is undefeated with a record of 2-0. Rodgers made his first career start versus the Browns in Week Six of the 2009 NFL season at Cleveland.

He went 15 of 20 for 246 yards passing with three touchdown passes and ran for 23 yards on four carries. The Packers won the contest 31-3, winning their fourth game of the season.

The Packers went 11-5 in 2009, finishing second in the NFC North and losing to the Arizona Cardinals on the road 51-45 in overtime in the wild-card round. Rodgers threw for 423 yards passing with a completion percentage of 67 percent (23 of 42) and four touchdown passes to one interception. He also had a one-yard run for a touchdown in the game.

In Week Seven of the 2013 season, the Packers quarterback faced Cleveland for the second time four years later at Lambeau Field.

He threw for three touchdowns on 25 of 36 (69.4 percent) and 260 yards passing, winning 31-13. It was the third of their four consecutive wins in a stretch.

Green Bay went on to conclude the 2013 season with an 8-7-1 record, winning the NFC North. They lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card game 23-20 as Rodgers threw for 177 yards with a touchdown pass and was sacked four times. He was sacked twice by linebacker Ahmad Brooks and one-and-a-half times by former All-Pro defensive end Aldon Smith.

Rodgers Record Versus the AFC

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has played 52 games in his career against the AFC, the fifth-most games of all-time. He has a record of 34-18 (.654), and the 34 wins are tied for the second-most with former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Rodgers’ 113 touchdown passes are the third-most, and his 13,911 passing yards are the fifth-most versus the AFC all-time.

For Green Bay, another win here ensures the Packers’ number one seeding in the NFC playoffs and a bye. Rodgers would win number 141 as an NFL quarterback, and he just needs another touchdown pass to become the franchise’s all-time leader in touchdown passes, breaking the tie with Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.

