NFL fans ACCUSE Aaron Rodgers of lying about Ivermectin's COVID-19 efficacy 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been under center on the field and under fire for his stance on the Covid-19 vaccines. Last month, the three-time NFL MVP mentioned that he was not vaccinated.

nilay patel @reckless Aaron Rodgers just said Ivermectin is being used successfully in Indian and Japan, which: India officially pulled it from its protocols because it was ineffective and the Japan thing is pure conspiracy. My dude has an absolutely terrible information diet indiatoday.in/coronavirus-ou… Aaron Rodgers is not smart.

Tomthunkit™ @TomthunkitsMind

Colin Kaepernick: quietly took a knee to protest police brutality against unarmed black Americans.

Aaron Rodgers: MAGA, QAnon, liar, takes medical direction from Dr. Joe Rogan, takes Ivermectin.

Colin Kaepernick: quietly took a knee to protest police brutality against unarmed black Americans.

The Packers quarterback asserted that he was allergic to the vaccines for the virus; instead, he said he was using the drug Ivermectin.

He stated he'd put in the research and consulted MMA commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan when it came to Ivermectin.

The 10-time Pro Bowler said in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show:

"I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and ability to make choices for your body: Not have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something. Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody."

In a recent appearance on McAfee’s show in which he wore a cancel culture sweatshirt from Barstool, he mentioned how the NFL and society as a whole are not doing enough when it comes to alternative options for vaccines:

"The one frustration I have is that throughout all of this there hasn't been any conversation about health. I don't understand why society & the NFL hasn't talked about legitimate Covid treatment options"

Justis Mosqueda (NFL Owner) @JuMosq Rodgers is wearing a cancel culture hoodie

Tyler Greever @Tyler_Greever Yeah he reeeaaalllllly is a victim of that dreaded cancel culture, continuing to play professional football, make millions and not lose much of anything after it became public that he was lying as well as poorly informed. Poor Aaron Rodgers.

Branelope Britstop 🏎️ 😾 @ItsTheBrandi Aaron Rodgers complaining about cancel culture whenever he gets sacked or intercepted. "So, I guess I'm just not allowed to finish a drive just because it's unpopular?!" Aaron Rodgers complaining about cancel culture whenever he gets sacked or intercepted. "So, I guess I'm just not allowed to finish a drive just because it's unpopular?!"

Justis Mosqueda (NFL Owner) @JuMosq Rodgers is wearing a cancel culture hoodie

Mikey @Mikey_OLeary6 This is true, I haven't heard of Aaron Rodgers in months since he was canceled. Glad to see he's still alive. Cancel culture is just so vicious

His comments come on the heels of the league dealing with an outbreak of Covid with several teams because of the Omicron variant. In Week 15, the NFL rescheduled three games to further in the week because of the amount of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Aaron and Ivermectin

The Green Bay Packers quarterback

Ivermectin is a drug that is commonly reserved for deworming animals that has gained traction as an accepted but theoretical medication to combat Covid when it comes to people that are against vaccinations.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has neither sanctioned nor signed off on the drug for usage in dealing with or as a preventive measure against Covid in people. The administration has alerted people to steer clear of this medication that is for animals.

Jeremy Layton @JeremyLayt0n the problem with Aaron Rodgers talking about ivermectin: even if it does work for seriously ill, hospitalized patients (not enough evidence that it does, and that was never Aaron Rodgers), he's emboldening idiots to not get the vaccine and do the things that definitely do work the problem with Aaron Rodgers talking about ivermectin: even if it does work for seriously ill, hospitalized patients (not enough evidence that it does, and that was never Aaron Rodgers), he's emboldening idiots to not get the vaccine and do the things that definitely do work

He failed to disclose how he acquired Ivermectin, or even monoclonal antibodies, which has been placed to the side for individuals at greater risk of severe Covid.

nilay patel @reckless Aaron Rodgers just said Ivermectin is being used successfully in Indian and Japan, which: India officially pulled it from its protocols because it was ineffective and the Japan thing is pure conspiracy. My dude has an absolutely terrible information diet indiatoday.in/coronavirus-ou…

Bruno in the Bay @BrunoTheGreat32 Ridiculous fall from grace for Aaron Rodgers. Low information a-hole.

He stated on McAfee's show, as well, that India and Japan use Ivermectin to combat Covid, and fans and journalists alike were not too pleased with that statement.

Pablo S. Torre @PabloTorre Aaron Rodgers put on an anti-cancel culture hoodie to spread verifiably false information about how India and Japan use Ivermectin to treat COVID. Can we please stop pretending that he’s smart Aaron Rodgers put on an anti-cancel culture hoodie to spread verifiably false information about how India and Japan use Ivermectin to treat COVID. Can we please stop pretending that he’s smart

nilay patel @reckless Aaron Rodgers just said Ivermectin is being used successfully in Indian and Japan, which: India officially pulled it from its protocols because it was ineffective and the Japan thing is pure conspiracy. My dude has an absolutely terrible information diet indiatoday.in/coronavirus-ou…

Whether you agree with him or not, one thing is very clear: he has become a hero in the eyes of some and a villain to others.

