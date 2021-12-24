NFL fans ACCUSE Aaron Rodgers of lying about Ivermectin's COVID-19 efficacy 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been under center on the field and under fire for his stance on the Covid-19 vaccines. Last month, the three-time NFL MVP mentioned that he was not vaccinated.
The Packers quarterback asserted that he was allergic to the vaccines for the virus; instead, he said he was using the drug Ivermectin.
He stated he'd put in the research and consulted MMA commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan when it came to Ivermectin.
The 10-time Pro Bowler said in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show:
"I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and ability to make choices for your body: Not have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something. Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody."
In a recent appearance on McAfee’s show in which he wore a cancel culture sweatshirt from Barstool, he mentioned how the NFL and society as a whole are not doing enough when it comes to alternative options for vaccines:
"The one frustration I have is that throughout all of this there hasn't been any conversation about health. I don't understand why society & the NFL hasn't talked about legitimate Covid treatment options"
His comments come on the heels of the league dealing with an outbreak of Covid with several teams because of the Omicron variant. In Week 15, the NFL rescheduled three games to further in the week because of the amount of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Aaron and Ivermectin
Ivermectin is a drug that is commonly reserved for deworming animals that has gained traction as an accepted but theoretical medication to combat Covid when it comes to people that are against vaccinations.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has neither sanctioned nor signed off on the drug for usage in dealing with or as a preventive measure against Covid in people. The administration has alerted people to steer clear of this medication that is for animals.
He failed to disclose how he acquired Ivermectin, or even monoclonal antibodies, which has been placed to the side for individuals at greater risk of severe Covid.
He stated on McAfee's show, as well, that India and Japan use Ivermectin to combat Covid, and fans and journalists alike were not too pleased with that statement.
Whether you agree with him or not, one thing is very clear: he has become a hero in the eyes of some and a villain to others.
