Aaron Rodgers hints at NFL hypocrisy over COVID regulations

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been the unofficial poster boy for COVID-19 and vaccination this season, but it is sort of his own doing.

Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the season and appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he caused controversy.

On Tuesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers returned as a guest to call out the NFL's COVID-19 regulations. McAfee kicked off the conversation by asking Rodgers about IQVIA, a company that is controlling the "randomization of the random spot tests for the vaccinated COVID players."

"The interesting part to me is that what was told to us in the offseason, right? The cohesion part was, for non-vaccinated players, you gotta get vaccinated, because if you are the source of the outbreak, and there's an outbreak on your team, then not only will your team have to forfeit, but no one is getting paid. Because they are not moving games." - Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is 100% correct on his comments about the early ruling by the league that there will be no games moved because of a COVID-19 outbreak, and if a game cannot be played, the team with the outbreak forfeits, and neither team gets a game check. Yet, here we are with games on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "The one frustration I have is that throughout all of this there hasn't been any conversation about health. I don't understand why society & the NFL hasn't talked about legitimate Covid treatment options" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "The one frustration I have is that throughout all of this there hasn't been any conversation about health. I don't understand why society & the NFL hasn't talked about legitimate Covid treatment options" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/QtLaERUtn4

Aaron Rodgers takes potshots at SNL

"When it's been revealed that non-vaccinated players are not the dangerous super spreaders and places like SNL or teams that are fully vaccinated can have outbreaks. So now they have adjusted the rules, there are gonna, I guess, change games...we found out after Sunday everything's changing...zero testing for vaccinated players, and non-vaccinated players that haven't contracted COVID still have to test and adhere to all the same rules, for scientific reasons, I guess."

As far as the SNL slam goes, the show had to have an empty studio due to the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases, and the show was mostly pre-taped sketches. However, his statements imply murky facts, as the cast and crew did not suffer an outbreak that led to the show canceling a live audience.

RK @KittArt1 Kudos to SNL for the actions they took with regards to the rising COVID cases amidst the Omicron variant.The show still went on! Tom Hanks and Tina Fey stepped in to help Paul Rudd host with only two cast members, Kenan Thompson and Michael Che. #SNL Kudos to SNL for the actions they took with regards to the rising COVID cases amidst the Omicron variant.The show still went on! Tom Hanks and Tina Fey stepped in to help Paul Rudd host with only two cast members, Kenan Thompson and Michael Che. #SNL https://t.co/OGDiKUJqzG

Prior to the season, Rodgers had stated he was vaccinated; but on McAfee's show, Rodgers revealed he was unvaccinated, due to some allergic reactions to the vaccine. Rodgers doubled down on his confession and went as far as to imply that the vaccine made one a target for COVID-19. The quarterback endorsed the use of ivermectin to battle the virus.

Now that the NFL looks to be reverting to strict guidelines and protocols with more than 70 players being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list in the last ten days, Aaron Rodgers, once again, took a stand on the front line.

At the end of the statement, Aaron Rodgers showed signs of him criticizing the NFL's COVID regulations. Pat McAfee's follow-up comment about him "playing great since Dr. Joe Rogan has really done this thing," Aaron Rodgers stopped him to clear up some things.

"The other thing that hasn't been talked about is treatments, right? So I just don't believe, and I have talked to a lot friends who have had COVID, including Joe [Rogan], and figured out a protocol to have ready in case I got COVID, that basically took my symptoms to from what they were to non-existance in 36 hours... But I don't understand why society and the NFL hasn't talked about legitimate treatment options." - Aaron Rodgers

Once more, Rodgers defended the use of ivermectin and how everyone is making it controversial. He also stated that the NFL should look into it as a suitable treatment option. As far as we know right now, there is the antiviral drug called Veklury that has been approved in adults for the treatment of COVID-19, but only for cases where the patient has to be hospitalized. Following his recent appearance on Pat McAfee's show, it would not be surprising to see Aaron Rodgers randomly tested in the near future.

