"No lingering effects other than the Covid toe" - Aaron Rodgers jokingly suggests that toe issue could be linked to COVID

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been going through a lot lately. He was initially dealing with a bout of COVID after catching the virus after his team's win over Arizona.

He is currently suffering from a toe injury he picked up while in quarantine. Rodgers spoke to The Pat McAfee Show and stated that he has no lingering effects of the virus, other than his toe injury.

"I felt good in just a few days,” Rodgers said. "Didn’t have any lingering effects other than the COVID toe."

While speaking about his injury in a light-hearted manner, Rodgers did go on to say that he will be dealing with it over the next couple of weeks.

“I have a toe injury that's not going away, and I'm going to be dealing with it for at least the next few weeks," Rodgers said.

Having dealt with the toe injury since his first game back against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, where the injury got worse, Rodgers is going to have to play through the pain over the next fortnight.

Rodgers crucial to Packers' success

With a 8-3 record, the Packers are in control of the NFC North with the Vikings in second place. Rodgers will face the L.A. Rams before their bye and the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens post-bye as they look to try and secure the all-important number one seeding in the NFC.

Having missed Rodgers against the Kansas City Chiefs, while he was dealing with COVID, the organization and its fans saw just how important the reigning NFL MVP is to the team.

Any potential success rests solely on Rodgers' shoulders, so it is paramount that he is fit when the post-season rolls around.

Hopefully, Rodgers can get through the Packers' next game against the Rams unscathed. Then, he will have two weeks to rehab his toe as the team gears up for the playoffs.

The injury did not dampen his performance on Sunday as Rodgers threw for four touchdowns and 385 passing yards as his team fell to Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings 34-31.

The Packers will be coming up against Matthew Stafford and a Rams team that are still smarting after their 31-10 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers last time out, so there will be a lot riding on this game.

For Rodgers, it is crucial he gets through the game without further injury as the Packers look to continue their recent good form.

