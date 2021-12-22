Aaron Rodgers MOCKS haters with 'cancel culture' sweatshirt on Pat McAfee Show 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers delivered a spectacular performance on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, completing 23 out of 31 pass attempts for 268 yards and three touchdowns to lead his team to victory.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



"Those are the moments that are special.. one of my messages was let's enjoy this thing.. it's 3 years in a row being NFC North Champs & that's a big deal" ~



Rodgers discussed the Packers' win during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, but it was his choice of apparel that grabbed eyeballs. The veteran quarterback was wearing a sweatshirt that had a strikethrough across the words "cancel culture".

Aaron Rodgers' run-ins with "cancel culture"

This wasn't the first instance where Rodgers went after "cancel culture" on The Pat McAfee Show.

The reigning NFL MVP first attacked detractors following criticism for yelling "I still own you" at Chicago Bears fans after scoring a touchdown at Soldier Field. Rodgers said:

“I like to speak the truth and I’m not part of this woke cancel culture that gets off on trying to silence people all the time."

Rodgers mentioned the term again during his appearance on the show to explain his vaccination stance.

Before the start of the NFL season, the quarterback told reporters he was "immunized" when asked if he had taken the vaccine. But after Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, it was revealed that he hadn't taken the vaccine.

Rodgers explained he was relying on alternate therapies, some recommended by sports broadcaster and podcast host Joe Rogan, to battle the virus. But before offering his clarification Rodgers attacked the "woke mob," saying:

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before my final nail gets put in my cancel-culture casket, I think I’d like to set the record straight on some of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now.”

Rodgers wasn't on the offensive this week but did share his frustration with society's refusal to explore potential COVID treatment. He said on the podcast:

"The one frustration I have is that throughout all of this there hasn't been any conversation about health. I don't understand why society and the NFL hasn't talked about legitimate COVID treatment options."

When asked about his controversial choice of apparel, Rodgers revealed it was gifted to him by Barstool Sports president David Portnoy.

