"I’m not part of this woke cancel culture" - Aaron Rodgers has a brilliant answer for his critics

Aaron Rodgers is a big personality on and off the football field. It’s not enough that he dominates daytime game shows or auto and home insurance commercials, but he also stars on Sunday afternoons.

Late in the fourth quarter during Sunday’s game with their division rival Chicago Bears, the Packers’ quarterback exclaimed, “I still own you!” to Bears fans at Soldier Field after he iced the game for the win.

The future Hall-of-Famer did not stop there. On Tuesday, Rodgers appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” and further explained his taunting of the Bears fans:

“. . . There is this culture that exists, that gets off I think on shrinking people, keeping them small, keeping them in a box, quieting them through cancelization or demeaning comments.”

Rodgers further clarified:

“I also exist outside of that in a different realm where I do feel confident in things I say and I do stand by what I do. I like to speak the truth and I’m not part of this woke cancel culture that gets off on trying to silence people all the time.”

Rodgers once again defeats the Bears in epic fashion

It’s one thing to talk the talk and not walk the walk, but on Sunday against his bitter division rivals, Rodgers walked the walk all the way into the end zone for a rushing touchdown while also tossing two touchdowns through the air.

Aaron Rodger’s waltz into the end zone is what prompted a Bears fan to gesture not so politely at him. The gesture elicited Rodgers to react with his own taunt seen around the Twitterverse and beyond.

After the drama of the offseason, where Rodgers was not sure he would still suit up for the Green Bay Packers again, it seems he’s fully focused on the current season to the detriment of the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers went on to say:

“It’s been a great rivalry over the years, but we have gotten the better of them for a while now. I don’t think I was saying something that wasn’t necessarily close to the truth. If you don’t like it, that’s fine, it’s your prerogative.”

Even if he does not literally own the Bears franchise, Aaron Rodgers will still own all bragging rights against the Chicago Bears as long as he laces up the football cleats (he is 22-5 all-time against the Bears).

And whether or not people agree with Rodgers’s stance on cancel culture or being “woke,” the Packers’ star QB (and guest host of Jeopardy!) simply does not care what most think, especially Bears fans.

