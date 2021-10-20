Does Aaron Rodgers actually own the Chicago Bears? Packers QB's form against division rivals

If one were to ask Aaron Rodgers, quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, he would tell you that he has a deed that shows he is the true owner of the Chicago Bears and not Virginia Halas McCaskey.

Just a few days ago, the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers once again defeated the Chicago Bears by a score of 24-14.

Let's take a closer look at Aaron Rodgers and his history of games against the Chicago Bears to determine if he really does own the Bears.

"I still own you!" — just how accurate was Aaron Rodgers?

During last week's game against the Bears, Aaron Rodgers notoriously responded to a heckler at Soldier Field by letting her know, "I still own you," which is in reference to how successful Rodgers has been when playing against the Bears since taking over as a starter in 2008.

Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky Aaron Rodgers said something he saw in the stands that prompted his “I still own you” celebration. Here’s what it was: Aaron Rodgers said something he saw in the stands that prompted his “I still own you” celebration. Here’s what it was: https://t.co/i7GjgrHsY3

Rodgers has a 22-5 record in the regular season against Chicago along with a win over the Bears in the 2010 NFC Championship. The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears is the oldest rivalry in the league.

The teams have met a total of 203 times with the Packers leading the series 102-95 (with six ties).

With a record of 22-5, it will be the opinion of many that Rodgers figuratively "owns" the Bears, as they haven't been able to figure out how to consistently defeat an Aaron Rodgers-led Packers squad.

Can the Bears defeat Rodgers and the Packers anytime soon?

One of the main reasons that the Bears have not been able to get over the top against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers is the fact that they have not been able to settle on a franchise quarterback.

The quarterback situation in Chicago goes further back than 2008.

The Bears have never had a quarterback throw for over 4,000 yards. It has been a tall task for the organization to find a productive quarterback, so that fans in the Windy City can have a leader to rally behind.

Several imposters have come to Chicago disguised as franchise quarterbacks that have been unmasked, similar to the villain at the end of a Scooby-Doo mystery.

From Cade McNown to Mike Glennon to Mitch Trubisky to Rex Grossman and a host of others, the Bears have yet to get it right.

But in rookie quarterback Justin Fields, there is yet hope for the future. Despite two pedestrian games after being entrenched as the starter, the 11th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft looks to be as good as advertised.

Unlike many quarterbacks in the NFL, Fields has the ability to win games with his arm strength as well as his scrambling ability. With a 4.4 40-yard dash time, Fields is actually one of the fastest players on his team and likely the entire league,

Fields looks to have all the tools to become the franchise quarterback the fans have been searching for.

Only time will tell if this comes to fruition. In the meantime, it appears that Aaron Rodgers could continue to serve as co-owner of the Chicago Bears franchise.

Edited by LeRon Haire