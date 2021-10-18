Fans take Aaron Rodgers' 'I still own you' taunt to next level - Packers QB listed as the owner of Bears per Wikipedia 

Aaron Rodgers silenced Soldier Field for perhaps the last time yesterday as he led the Packers to victory over the Chicago Bears. Rodgers hit back at Bears fans as they trolled him. An on-field camera picked up Rodgers, screaming that he owns the Bears.

After defeating them yet again, it is hard for anyone to disagree.

Some fans, basking in the euphoria of a divisional win, logged onto Wikipedia to replace the owner of the Chicago Bears as one Aaron Rodgers. The reigning MVP quarterback played brilliantly to stop the Bears, and in the process, he left Soldier Field with all the bragging rights.

FOX 32 News @fox32news Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was briefly listed as the owner of the Chicago Bears on Wikipedia, after he yelled "I still own you!" at Bears fans on Sunday. fox32chicago.com/news/aaron-rod… Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was briefly listed as the owner of the Chicago Bears on Wikipedia, after he yelled "I still own you!" at Bears fans on Sunday. fox32chicago.com/news/aaron-rod…

Rodgers does own the Chicago Bears

Rodgers' record over the Bears is now an imperious 22-5, including an all-important win in the 2010 NFC Championship. On Sunday, the Packers quarterback threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns as he notched a rushing touchdown as well.

The quarterback explained his reasoning for celebrating wildly after the game:

"Sometimes, you black out on the field, in a good way. But, I looked up in the stands, and there was a lady giving me the double bird. So, I'm not sure what came out of my mouth next."

Rodgers' passing record against the Bears is almost unmatched. Rodgers holds a 107.2 career passer rating against the Bears. Moreover, only Hall of Famer Brett Favre has thrown more touchdown passes against the team from the Windy City.

Rodgers ended his press conference by delivering another piece of bad news to Bears fans:

"I don't think this is my last one, but I have enjoyed every single one of them."

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Aaron Rodgers just screamed “I STILL OWN YOU!” at Bears fans after a TD Aaron Rodgers just screamed “I STILL OWN YOU!” at Bears fans after a TD https://t.co/GjHZ8I0S7e

Ahead of the 'Pack

The Packers are now 5-1 and are 2-0 in the division. Matt LaFleur's team is running away with another NFC North crown, and they seem to have dispelled the doubts from that Week 1 blowout against the New Orleans Saints.

Rodgers and his teammates will battle a struggling Washington Football Team next week, and it is a golden opportunity to get to 6-1. Sunday wasn't the last time Rodgers will face the Bears.

The Bears still have to visit Lambeau Field this season, and Rodgers will want to bow out of the rivalry with a bang if this is indeed his last time facing the Bears as a Packer.

Aaron Rodgers may not physically own the Chicago Bears. Nevertheless, he emotionally owns them. The Bears can't beat Aaron Rodgers. He knows it and sadly, Bears fans do as well.

