What did Aaron Rodgers have to say about Christmas Day matchup against Browns?

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are the hottest team in the NFL right now. Sitting at the top of the NFC as the number one seed, the Packers already have the division in their pocket. With good momentum heading into the postseason, they are now looking to finish the season with a bang.

The Packers are in action on Christmas Day; as are the Colts and the Cardinals. Green Bay will look to keep their winning streak going against the Browns, who have been decimated by COVID.

Lily Zhao @LilySZhao Aaron Rodgers on their Christmas Day matchup against the #Browns : "To be able to entertain on Christmas is a good deal." Aaron Rodgers on their Christmas Day matchup against the #Browns: "To be able to entertain on Christmas is a good deal."

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Rodgers was asked about playing on Christmas Day, and the veteran quarterback thought it was a good deal.

“Look, we are in the entertainment business,” Rodgers said. “It's sports, it's competitive, we are also entertainers, so to be able to entertain on Christmas, I think, is a good deal. Maybe you feel that way a little more when it’s a home game more than if it was a road game after the travel.”

Rodgers aiming for another Super Bowl run

With an 11-3 record, the Packers would have home-field advantage for the playoffs if they started today. With only three games left in the regular season, the Packers could very well win out as they face the Browns on Christmas Day before facing divisional opponents the Vikings and the Lions in back-to-back games.

Given how tight the NFC is at the moment, should the Packers drop a game or two, they could find themselves dropping down to potentially the fourth seed. That would then take away the first-round bye, and they would have to play every week of the playoffs.

PFF Bet @PFF_Bet Aaron Rodgers is (+125) to win MVP 🤑 Aaron Rodgers is (+125) to win MVP 🤑 https://t.co/6MTUyk97nj

Rodgers has been in supreme form of late and has been catapulted into the MVP discussion. He has thrown for 3,487 passing yards and 30 touchdowns to just four interceptions, two of which came in the opening week of the season against the Saints.

With key players like David Bakhtiari, Jaire Alexander and Za'Darius Smith all possibly returning at some point next month, the Packers will only be getting stronger.

But before all that there is a Christmas Day game to play.

Against the Browns, Rodgers could break the Packers record for touchdowns thrown. He only needs to throw for one more touchdown to surpass Brett Favre.

Another record, that of most touchdown passes thrown to a single receiver, could also be achieved on Christmas Day. Rodgers and Davante Adams only need to combine for one more touchdown to surpass the record currently held by Rodgers and Jordy Nelson.

Christmas Day could be a huge moment in Packers history.

