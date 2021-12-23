2021 NFL Playoff Picture Week 16 - 5 NFC teams who can finish as the top seed

The NFL Playoff picture continues to take shape entering Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season. The NFC has remained top-heavy for the majority of the year, with five teams battling for the top spot. Here's how they stack up with just three games remaining until the start of the NFL playoffs.

NFC teams battling for the top seed in the NFL Playoffs

#5 - Los Angeles Rams (10-4)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

Field Yates @FieldYates If I were the Rams offensive coordinator I would throw the ball to Cooper Kupp on every play and while I’d be completely predictable it would probably still work. If I were the Rams offensive coordinator I would throw the ball to Cooper Kupp on every play and while I’d be completely predictable it would probably still work.

The Los Angeles Rams are currently the top Wild Card team in the NFC Playoffs. They have the same record as the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West but trail the division leaders due to tie breakers based on division records. If the Rams want the top spot in the NFC playoffs, they will first have to pass the Cardinals in the division race. They are surging right now, having won three games in a row.

Also read: Do Rams' Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford make the best WR-QB duo in the NFL?

#4 - Arizona Cardinals (10-4)

Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murrary

The Arizona Cardinals are the only team in the top five of the NFC Playoff standings who have lost consecutive games. After losing to the Los Angeles Rams, they followed it with a disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions in one of the biggest upsets of the season. The Cardinals no longer control their own destiny for the top seed in the NFC Playoffs after leading the way for much of the year.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS How INSANE is the Lions win over the Cardinals?



It is the first time in NFL HISTORY, a team with 1 win or fewer beat a 10+ win team by double-digits. How INSANE is the Lions win over the Cardinals?It is the first time in NFL HISTORY, a team with 1 win or fewer beat a 10+ win team by double-digits. https://t.co/lgWEUvZZlR

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by David Nyland