Do Rams' Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford make the best WR-QB duo in the NFL?

Matthew Stafford swapped Detroit for Los Angeles for plenty of reasons. The chance to win championships, experience a new lifestyle, and live in the limelight certainly pulled Stafford to the west coast.

One reason most experts perhaps didn't consider was Cooper Kupp. The Rams wideout is enjoying a phenomenal season. The NFL's truncated offseason program makes it difficult for new players to adapt, but Stafford and Kupp have instantly fostered a fantastic relationship.

Indeed, Stafford boasts a lot of experience alongside brilliant wide receivers. Marvin Jones, Kenny Golladay, Danny Amendola, Golden Tate and Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson enjoyed excellent working relationships with Stafford. Therefore, it shouldn't surprise anyone that they are excelling as a tandem. The question now is, are they the best QB/WR duo in the NFL?

StatMuse @statmuse Matthew Stafford this season:



2,477 YDS (1st in NFL)

22 TD (1st)

118.0 RTG (1st)



Stafford and Kupp are electrifying

Cooper Kupp is on pace to smash Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving record. Kupp is averaging 115 yards receiving per game. Stafford excels when he targets Kupp, and his passer rating is 126.6. Stafford is playing the best football of his career, with Kupp confirming himself into the elite echelon of wide receivers.

Kupp leads the league in overall yards, with ten touchdowns on his CV. He is on pace for 134 receptions, 1,964 yards and 21 touchdowns. These are incredible numbers for a player who many experts felt wasn't a number one wide receiver.

TWSN @TWSN___



#RamsHouse



Kupp spoke about his relationship with Stafford and considered why it is so successful:

“Like I’ve touched on before, it’s obviously making the most of the reps we get. In the short time or OTAs, training camp — we get the most of every rep we have, but also some time between to refresh on and be able to talk through the reps that we don’t get to have. What we are seeing and how we would do things and get and add those mental reps to the physical reps that we are doing — you can get a lot done."

Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow may be able to claim the mantle of the best wide receiver-quarterback combination, but their numbers are nowhere near Stafford and Kupp. The Rams are in lockstep on every play and route, and Stafford has one thing every quarterback wants from his wideout: trust.

Stafford feels like he can throw at Kupp in any situation. Kupp feels he can receive a catch from his quarterback at any point. That's the definition of a special relationship, and that's why they're the best in the NFL.

