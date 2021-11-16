"Not to be f*cked with" - Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons issues a warning to the rest of the NFL

Micah Parsons has been playing lights out during his rookie campaign with the Dallas Cowboys. The rookie linebacker has been sensational, making plays all over the field.

Earlier this season, Cowboys star edge rusher Demarcus Lawrence went down with a broken foot. Instead of signing someone to replace him, the Cowboys decided to place Parsons at that position instead, and the results have been excellent.

In the Cowboys' Week 10 demolishing of the Atlanta Falcons, Parsons was once again a monster, finishing with a sack, a forced fumble and a team-high six tackles.

This is, somewhat, astonishing because, the week prior, Parsons and the Cowboys were blitzed by the upset-minded Denver Broncos by a score of 30-16. With the surge from the Week 9 blowout to the Week 10 drubbing of the Atlanta Falcons, Parsons had a message after the win on Sunday.

Parsons issues a stern warning to the rest of the NFL

After Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons, here is some of what Micah Parsons had to say after the game:

"It feels tremendous. It always feels good to win, especially to come back after we didn't play up to the standard. Today, I think everybody played up to the standard."

The Cowboys were in rare form in the win against the Falcons with a score of 43-3. Matt Ryan and company were stymied by Dallas on both sides of the ball. The defense chimed in with three interceptions.

Here is more of what Parsons had to say:

"I don't think one game will ever define you. So, the fact we can bounce back and be dominant, that should put everyone on notice that...we are not to be 'F'd' with right now."

With a current record of 7-2 and sitting pretty atop the NFC East division, it appears that Parsons may, indeed, have a valid point.

Can Parsons and the Cowboys win the NFC?

In years past, the Cowboys seemed to be a one-sided unit, with quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott needing to play well in order to win. This year, however, the defense has been a revelation.

Under new defensive coordinator and former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, the team has been reincarnated on that side of the ball.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs, the NFL's interception leader, the Cowboys feel primed to legitimately compete, not only for the NFC crown but for the Lombardi Trophy as well.

Edited by Windy Goodloe