Are the Arizona Cardinals the best team in the NFL?

The Arizona Cardinals are the first team to have four wins in the 2021 NFL season. They are the last remaining unbeaten team in the NFC and could be the only undefeated team in the entire NFL if the Las Vegas Raiders lose their road game to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

The Arizona Cardinals went on the road this past Sunday to defeat a strong divisional opponent in the Los Angeles Rams, who were also off to a 3-0 record. The Arizona Cardinals not only beat the Rams, but they did so by 17 points in a blowout.

The Rams were coming off a Week 3 victory over the defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making this even more impressive for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Arizona Cardinals are the best team in the NFL

It's pretty clear that through four games of the 2021 NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals are the best team in the NFL. Many around the NFL considered the Rams to be the top team after defeating the Bucs, but that is no longer the case. The fact that the Arizona Cardinals dominated the Rams on the road clearly makes them the top team in the NFL so far this season.

The Arizona Cardinals offense has been unstoppable to this point. They rank second in the NFL in yards per game with 440.5 and are the top-ranked scoring offense with 35 points per game.

Their offense was expected to be good but they have exceeded expectations. Additionally, their defense has been a pleasant surprise, ranked in the top 15 in total defense and top ten in scoring defense.

Much of the success of the Arizona Cardinals and their elite offense can be credited to the excellent play of their quarterback, Kyler Murray. He is currently ranked in the top five in the NFL in every major passing category, including passer rating, QBR, touchdowns, completion percentage, and passing yards per game. He is also in the top five for rushing yards and touchdowns among quarterbacks.

Kyler Murray is the early favorite to win the NFL MVP award. He is lighting up the stat sheet while leading his Arizona Cardinals to a perfect start to the season. They have won all four of their games with three of them being on the road. They are the best team in the NFL so far.

