Raiders vs Chargers: Starting lineup and injury report - October 4 | NFL 2021-22 Season 

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a successful start to the season and currently sit on a 3-0 record through Week 3. Will the Raiders get to 4-0?

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a long week after upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs in their building. The Chargers will be hoping to stack up AFC West wins against the most formidable opponents in the division. Will Justin Herbert beat the Raiders to emerge as the frontrunners to win the AFC West division title?

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers injury report

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are 3-0 despite injuries to the team in critical spots. The team's injuries have not healed and may play a factor in Week 4. Josh Jacobs is questionable with an ankle injury. Jalen Richard is also dealing with a foot injury and his availability is in question. Richie Incognito and Marcus Mariota are on the injured reserve list and will miss the game.

Los Angeles Chargers

According to CBS Sports, the Chargers may have more significant injury issues than the Raiders. The Chargers are currently stressing about Keenan Allen, Derwin James and Chris Harris. All three players are questionable for Sunday's game. Additionally, there are injuries to some depth pieces, such as Justin Jones.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers starting lineups

Las Vegas Raiders

QB - Derek Carr | RB - Josh Jacobs, Kenyan Drake | WR - Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow | TE - Darren Waller | OL - Kolton Miller, Jordan Simmons, Andre James, Jermaine Eluemunor, Alex Leatherwood

DL - Maxx Crosby, Quinton Jefferson, Johnathan Hankins, Yannick Ngakoue | LB - Cory Littleton, Denzel Perryman, KJ Wright | CB - Trayvon Mullen, Casey Hayward, Damon Arnette | S - Johnathan Abram, Tre'von Moehrig | K - Daniel Carlson | P - AJ Cole

Los Angeles Chargers

Also Read

QB - Justin Herbert | RB - Austin Ekeler | WR - Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton | TE - Jared Cook | OL - Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Oday Aboushi, Storm Norton

DL - Jerry Tillery, Linval Joseph, Justin Jones | LB - Joey Bosa, Kenneth Murray, Kyzir White, Uchenna Nwosu | CB - Chris Harris, Michael Davis, Asante Samuel | S - Derwin James, Nasir Adderley | K - Tristan Vizcaino | P - Ty Long

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will improve to 4-0? Los Angeles Chargers Las Vegas Raiders 0 votes so far