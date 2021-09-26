NFL Games today: Will Josh Jacobs play against the Miami Dolphins?

The Las Vegas Raiders will enter Week 3 without one of their most important players on either side of the ball. Running back Josh Jacobs has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 1. In that game, he scored two touchdowns but didn't put up his normal numbers in the run game. He was held out of Week 2 and is now poised to miss Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins.

The loss of Josh Jacobs is a blow to one of the NFL's final eight undefeated teams. Derek Carr has played at an MVP level but is better when he has Jacobs to lean on. Raiders fans are wondering how bad the injury is and when Jacobs will be back.

Josh Jacobs won't play against the Dolphins in Week 3

Paul Gutierrez @PGutierrezESPN Running back Josh Jacobs has not practiced in two weeks and he is DOUBTFUL to play against the Dolphins, while left guard Richie Incognito and safeties Dallin Leavitt and Roderic Teamer are OUT. es.pn/3CLf4Iw Running back Josh Jacobs has not practiced in two weeks and he is DOUBTFUL to play against the Dolphins, while left guard Richie Incognito and safeties Dallin Leavitt and Roderic Teamer are OUT. es.pn/3CLf4Iw https://t.co/q7i7piSt1Y

Josh Jacobs was labeled doubtful in the Raiders injury report on Friday. He didn't participate in practice at all this week, which was a telling sign. As Paul Gutierrez mentioned, Jacobs hasn't practiced in two weeks since sustaining the injury. Jacobs simply needs more time and could return in Week 4.

In Week 4, the Raiders will face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Having an extra day to recover could make a difference for Jacobs. Whenever Jacobs returns, it'll provide a spark to a Raiders offense that lacked a rushing attack in Week 2.

In his absence, Kenyon Drake and Peyton Barber will step up and fill his role. Both had poor performances last week behind an offensive line that didn't open holes to run through. The two combined for 20 attempts and 41 yards. Against the Dolphins, they could fair better than they did against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

What time are Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders playing against the Miami Dolphins?

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ Derek Carr has the most passing yards in a 2-game span in Raiders franchise history (817).



Is he the early favorite for MVP? Derek Carr has the most passing yards in a 2-game span in Raiders franchise history (817).



Is he the early favorite for MVP? https://t.co/Ifm6IgOj9e

The Raiders will face the Dolphins at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday. Heading into the game, the Dolphins averaged the fifth-most rushing yards per game. Drake and Barber should be able to rebound and have better performances. Without Jacobs, all eyes will be on Carr. Whether he can continue his level of play that's led the Raiders to 2-0 or not will be the story of the game.

