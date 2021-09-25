Will Josh Jacobs play in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins?

Since entering the league, Josh Jacobs has been one of the most productive running backs in the NFL. Jacobs entered the league in 2019 and ran for 1,150 yards as a rookie in just 13 games. Last season, Jacobs scored 12 touchdowns and produced another 1,000-yard season. His third season was supposed to be a breakout one, but that's on the backburner for now.

In Week 1, Josh Jacobs played despite a non-COVID illness. But in Week 2, Jacobs dealt with an ankle and toe injury that ruled him out. The Las Vegas Raiders are now preparing for the Miami Dolphins in Week 3, but will they have Josh Jacobs' services for the game?

Is Josh Jacobs going to play against the Dolphins in Week 3?

Field Yates @FieldYates Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) is officially doubtful to play on Sunday vs. the Dolphins. Expect another week of Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber at RB for the Raiders. Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) is officially doubtful to play on Sunday vs. the Dolphins. Expect another week of Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber at RB for the Raiders.

The Raiders' official injury report lists Josh Jacobs as doubtful for Week 3 in what is a major blow to the Raiders offense, which averages an abysmal 67.0 yards per game on the ground. Josh Jacobs' toe injury has healed, but his ankle remains troublesome.

Josh Jacobs didn't participate in practice this week. He was at practice on Thursday but wore a non-contact jersey. In Week 4, the Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. There's a chance Jacobs will return for this game since he will have an extra day of rest.

Jacobs' absence will be felt, despite what his Week 1 box score might tell you. He played an important part in their victory by scoring two touchdowns. Jacobs is also valuable in the red zone and pass protection.

PFF Las Vegas Raiders @PFF_Raiders Josh Jacobs in Week 1...

▪️ 75.0 Rushing Grade, 5th among RBs with 10+ carries

▪️ Tied for the league lead with two rushing TDs

▪️ Forced 0.44 missed tackles for attempt, tied for 4th among RBs with 5+ carries Josh Jacobs in Week 1...

▪️ 75.0 Rushing Grade, 5th among RBs with 10+ carries

▪️ Tied for the league lead with two rushing TDs

▪️ Forced 0.44 missed tackles for attempt, tied for 4th among RBs with 5+ carries https://t.co/j6Db2PUjJG

Raiders will hope to get more out of their backups than they did in Week 2

Without Josh Jacobs, the Raiders will rely on Kenyan Drake and Peyton Barber. They'll hope to get better performances out of both of them after they struggled mightily against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when Barber had a mere 32 yards on 13 carries. Drake fared worse, running for nine yards on seven runs.

Also Read

The Raiders will benefit from facing a soft Dolphins run defense. Over the past two weeks, the Dolphins have given up the 28th-most rushing yards per game. For Drake and Barber to be effective, the offensive line will have to block better.

Since trading their three best players before the season, the offensive line has had growing pains. Alex Leatherwood has struggled at right tackle and the interior of the line has struggled to open rushing lanes. Derek Carr has made up for their struggles thus far on his own. But by the time Jacobs returns, he'll need his offensive line to have stepped up for his and Carr's sake.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha