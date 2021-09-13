NFL Games today: Will Josh Jacobs play tonight against the Baltimore Ravens?

There's one more game left in Week 1 as the Baltimore Ravens travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in the first game where the Allegiant Stadium will have full crowd capacity since its opening.

The Raiders have a brand new offense, as they oversaw major changes in the offensive line, in the wide receiver room and even the running back group. Kenyan Drake signed during the offseason to be a complement and third-down back to Josh Jacobs, the star of the backfield.

With Josh Jacobs being listed as questionable, expect a big day out of Kenyan Drake tomorrow. And that’s even if Jacobs still plays.#Raiders — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) September 13, 2021

But Jacobs is suffering from illness and his participation in the contest versus the Ravens is uncertain. Here's his status for the first Monday Night Football game of the season.

Will Josh Jacobs play against the Baltimore Ravens?

As of now, Jacobs' status for the opening game of the season is uncertain. The running back was downgraded to questionable late Sunday night after he appeared on the injury report with an illness.

Jacobs does not have COVID-19, as this would see him slot into the Reserve/COVID-19 list instead of being downgraded.

Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs would be a major loss against a team whose high number of blitzes makes life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. Jacobs is one of the best runners in the league and his impact on Las Vegas has been considerable since he was drafted in 2019.

If Jacobs misses the game, the Raiders' offense will be devoid of a major threat. While they do have Kenyan Drake as a backup, his rushing ability is not even close to Jacobs', even though he's a better option receiving passes out of the backfield.

Jacobs has been one of the best running backs in the league

With only two years in the pros, Jacobs' impact has been remarkable.

He has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in both years, even though he still hasn't played a full season yet. He's not a huge threat receiving out of the backfield, but his field vision and quality in North-South runs makes him a fantastic threat with the ball in his hands.

RBs with the highest % of total team red zone rushing attempts in 2020



James Robinson - 76.9%

Derrick Henry - 67.0%

David Montgomery - 66.7%

Todd Gurley - 65.8%

Josh Jacobs - 65.3%

Ezekiel Elliott - 65.2%

Kenyan Drake - 60.2%

Dalvin Cook - 58.0%

Melvin Gordon - 56.3% — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) September 7, 2021

Also Read

Jacobs has amassed 19 touchdowns, with 12 of those coming in 2020. A first-round pick out of Alabama, the running back was voted for his first Pro Bowl last year, even though the game never took place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha