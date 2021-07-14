Madden 22 player ratings: Predicting the 5 highest-rated Las Vegas Raiders players

The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into a critical 2021 season.

After steadily improving since the addition of Jon Gruden, the team is at a tipping point. After an 8-8 season, will the Raiders stagnate as outsiders or break into the winners' circle?

The Raiders have the makings of a team that can break .500 in 2021. Here's who their top five players could be in Madden 22.

Five Las Vegas Raiders players most likely to be deliver in Madden 22

#1 - Darren Waller, TE (93 overall)

Darren Waller has been one of the best tight ends in the league in the last couple of seasons. At 28 years old, Waller still has a few prime years ahead of him. Last season, Waller caught 107 balls for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns. In 2019, Waller had 90 receptions for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns.

#2 - Josh Jacobs, HB (87 overall)

Josh Jacobs is one of the first big homegrown hits for the Raiders in a long time and looks set to become a franchise running back. In his rookie season, Jacobs ran for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2020, Jacobs ran for 1,065 yards and 12 touchdowns. 2021 is shaping up to be another big year for Jacobs.

#3 - Derek Carr, QB (84 overall)

Derek Carr is the definition of quarterback purgatory. He is good enough to play well and put up good stats, but his teams always seem to fall short in the end.

Carr is a mystifying presence on the Raiders roster. Last season, he threw for 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions en route to an 8-8 year.

#4 - Henry Ruggs III, WR (82 overall)

Henry Ruggs started slow in his rookie season, earning 26 receptions for 452 yards and two touchdowns.

Entering his second season, Madden will give Ruggs the benefit of the doubt. The thinking will be that he has settled in and will start the season playing off instinct rather than thinking hard on each play.

He is expected to make a jump in 2021 on the gridiron and in Madden 22.

#5 - Daniel Carlson, K (79 overall)

Kickers tend to remain in the high 70s in the Madden series. As a result, Carlson will be about a 79 overall after a great year. Carlson made 33 of 35 field goal attempts in 2020.

