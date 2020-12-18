The Los Angeles Chargers head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on "Thursday Night Football" at 8:20 p.m. EST.

The AFC West division rivals previously met in Week 9 this season, when the Raiders defeated the Chargers 31-26. This time, the Chargers hope to defeat the Raiders in primetime.

In hopes of staying alive in the wild-card playoff hunt, this is a must-win for the Raiders. If they lose, their chances of getting into the postseason are slim.

Chargers at Raiders fantasy football: Start 'em

Chargers QB Justin Herbert

In the rookie's last outing against the Raiders, Herbert completed 28 of 42 passes for 326 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Considering the Raiders passing defense is allowing 256.1 passing yards per game, which is the 8th-most in the league, Herbert could have the same type of game again.

Herbert has been a relatively consistent QB outside the past three games and should be considered in streaming formats or if other QBs rostered are going against tough defenses.

rookie QBs with 25+ TDs:



Peyton Manning

Russell Wilson

Baker Mayfield

Justin Herbert pic.twitter.com/A3mECRqPS1 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) December 13, 2020

Advertisement

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs

Assuming Jacobs is good to go on Thursday, he should be a starter in all leagues. Against the Chargers in their previous game, Jacobs had 65 rushing yards with one rushing touchdown. Depending upon his workload, he could be in for a 100+ yard rushing night, considering the Chargers' defense is allowing 120 rushing yards per game currently.

Chargers at Raiders fantasy football: Sit 'em

Raiders QB Derek Carr

Derek Carr is simply a very inconsistent quarterback when it comes to fantasy football. One week he could throw four touchdowns and zero interceptions, but another he could go without a single touchdown and have less than 200 passing yards in the game. In his last routing, Carr had just 165 yards with two touchdowns and a fumble against the Chargers.

The Raiders have committed 11 turnovers in their past 4 games, Derek Carr accounting for 8 of them. I asked him how he balances the need to make big plays for his team w/ the need to protect the football. His answer, part of my report👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/o3Dq9KuseG — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) December 16, 2020

Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III

The rookie has certainly enjoyed some success throughout the season, but expect the Chargers' secondary to be limited and prevent any big production from him. Ruggs scored only his second touchdown this season against the Jets in Week 13, his first being in Week 5 against the Chiefs. It's best to keep him on the bench for this one as well.