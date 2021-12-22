What did Brett Favre text Aaron Rodgers? Packers QB reveals all after equaling franchise TD record

When Aaron Rodgers became the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, fans had no idea what type of player he would become. Number 12 entered fresh on the heels of fellow Packers former legend and three-time NFL MVP Brett Favre.

Now, Packers fans have been blessed with the opportunity to have two, three-time NFL MVPs to play at the quarterback position without any lapses in between.

Last week, Aaron Rodgers threw three touchdown passes against the Baltimore Ravens to tie Favre's mark of 442 career franchise touchdown passes. Rodgers recently revealed what Favre texted him after he tied the mark.

What was Brett Favre's message to Aaron Rodgers after tying the franchise TD mark?

It was only a matter of time before Aaron Rodgers tied or broke Brett Favre's franchise touchdown passes mark. According to Packers beat writer Ryan Wood, here's what Favre texted Rodgers upon learning that he'd tied his record:

"He just said, 'Enjoy it, because it goes by so fast, and the next thing you know, it's over.'"

Rodgers, then, compared Favre's words to those of Andy Bernard, a fictional character on the former hit television series The Office. Bernard's words were that he wished they (people) told you about the good ol' days before you left them.

The sentiment from Rodgers over this quote is something that Packers fans may also have a problem relating to.

From 1992-2007, Brett Lorenzo Favre mesmerized the Green Bay Packers and their fan base with the many feats he achieved as their starting quarterback.

During his tenure with the Packers, Favre went to two Super Bowls, was a victor in Super Bowl XXXI, and was a three-time NFL MVP award winner.

Rodgers was drafted by the team in 2005, so there was a period of overlap as he sat behind Favre for a few years to observe and study from a legend.

In 2008, Rodgers took over as the full-time starting quarterback and has had an almost identical career to Favre's.

Rodgers has only played in one Super Bowl but was victorious in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. Unlike Favre, he was named the Super Bowl MVP.

Rodgers also has three NFL MVP awards to his name, with a possible fourth on the way at the conclusion of this season.

