"Love the aggressiveness"- Aaron Rodgers weighs in on Ravens' decision to go for two-point conversion

Aaron Rodgers certainly approved of the Baltimore Ravens’ aggressiveness in going for the win rather than the tie in the Week 15 game between the Green Bay Packers and the Ravens.

With under a minute to go in the game, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley ran in for a touchdown to make the score 31 Packers 30 Ravens. Head coach John Harbaugh, then, decided to go for two and seal the win, rather than kick a point-after-touchdown to tie the game. The decision to go for two ultimately sealed the game for the Packers, but Aaron Rodgers liked that his opponents went for the win.

Aaron Rodgers all in on John Harbaugh's call to win it all

Aaron Rodgers liked seeing the Ravens aggressively go for the win, and said as much in his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show:

“Love it. I think, I think the media can use it to spin either way. They can laud somebody's aggressiveness when it works. Like they used to with Doug Peterson, who was kind of on the front lines of really being aggressive... but then again, they can smash you if it doesn't work. I love it. I love the aggressiveness.”

Rodgers went on to explain that he felt they would go for it and that it was the right call because the Ravens did not want to put the Packers’ offense back on the field or have to go through overtime. A lot of calls like Harbaugh’s are always overanalyzed due to the outcome with the benefit of hindsight. Of course, the Ravens could have gone for the PAT and missed the kick, thus losing the game anyways. Or they could have made the PAT and gone into OT where they would either win, lose or tie. Harbaugh’s aggressive decision might not have lined up with analytics, but had the Ravens won, the point would have been moot.

In Aaron Rodgers’s opinion, the decision whether to go for the tie or the win was an easy choice for him. His approval of Harbaugh’s move is a natural callback to the Packer’s decision to kick a FG down 31-23 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last year’s NFC championship game. In that game, the Packers infamously kicked a field goal from the Buccaneers’ 8-yard line with 2 minutes left, rather than go for the touchdown with a shot to tie the game or set up the team for a potential game-winning field goal.

While Aaron Rodgers never explicitly offered his opinion on the Packers’ lack of aggression in that game, he might have felt the same way that John Harbaugh did last Sunday: Go for the win, always.

