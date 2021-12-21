Is Aaron Rodgers the favorite to win the 2021 NFL MVP 2021 now?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is backing up his MVP season from 2020 by having another great year in 2021. Rodgers looks to be in the driver’s seat to win back-to-back MVP awards after Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's performaace. On Sunday Night Football in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints, Brady went 26 of 48 for 214 yards passing with an interception.

Read: Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers: Which QB will win the MVP?

The 214 yards passing marks the second fewest passing yards thrown in a game this season. Brady threw for 211 yards against the Chicago Bears in Week Seven.

Looking at Rodgers, he went 23 of 31 for 268 yards passing with three touchdown passes versus the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15. The Packers are now 11-3 and the NFC North division champions for the third consecutive year under head coach Matt LaFleur.

Rodgers is fifth in the NFL in touchdown passes with 30 and 10th in passing yards with 3,487 yards. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback leads the league in passer rating with a 110.4 rating. For comparison, Brady is eighth with a 100.4 rating.

Rodgers has three games this season with under 200 yards passing while Brady has thrown over the 200-yard passing plateau in each game this season. The Packers quarterback has thrown, at least, two interceptions in just one game this season, back in Week One versus the Saints. Brady has three games of, at least, two interceptions, including back-to-back games against the Saints and Washington Football Team.

Can Rodgers Win Back-to-Back MVPs?

Green Bay Packer QB Aaron Rodgers and former Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning

Should the three-time All-Pro quarterback win another MVP award, it would be the fourth one of his career. He will join Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning as the only two to have four NFL MVPs at the position in NFL history.

Rodgers would also join Manning and Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks to win back-to-back MVP awards.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow StatMuse @statmuse Aaron Rodgers last 4 games:



70.5%

1,301 YDS

13 TD

0 INT

127.7 RTG



The Packers clinch a playoff berth with a 11-3 record, the best in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers last 4 games:70.5%1,301 YDS13 TD0 INT127.7 RTGThe Packers clinch a playoff berth with a 11-3 record, the best in the NFL. https://t.co/J2yd86qCzc Is that good dude? twitter.com/statmuse/statu… Is that good dude? twitter.com/statmuse/statu…

Favre won the award for three straight years from 1995-1997, and Manning won in 2008 and 2009 as a player for the Indianapolis Colts. Last season, Rodgers finished seventh in passing yards and first in passing touchdowns with 48 and a completion percentage of 70.7 percent.

Another MVP would add to his legacy as he won a Super Bowl back in 2010 and won Super Bowl MVP. At this rate, another NFL MVP award and Super Bowl appearance is possible for him and the Packers this year.

Also Read Article Continues below

Read: "I think that’s a legitimate statement" - Aaron Rodgers drops controversial take on NFL MVP award

Edited by Windy Goodloe

LIVE POLL Q. Will Aaron Rodgers win NFL MVP 2021? Yes No 0 votes so far