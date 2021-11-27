"I think that’s a legitimate statement" - Aaron Rodgers drops controversial take on NFL MVP award 

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is one of the best generational talents at his position. This season, it feels as though we have not talked about this talent as a QB much, if at all. One of the biggest stories out there has been his thoughts on COVID-19 and how he is unvaccinated. During his daily appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the Super Bowl-winning QB made news again. This time, it was about his prospects of winning the NFL MVP once again.

Rodgers on NFL MVP Award: "I think that’s a legitimate statement"

Aaron Rodgers has been the league’s MVP three times (2011, 2014, 2020). In 2020, he got 88 percent of the votes (44) while Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl QB Josh Allen got 8 percent (four votes) and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes got the remaining 4 percent (two votes).

Pat McAfee stated that individuals will punish him by never giving him a vote for the league MVP after his comments on the controversy that was his comments on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith Pat McAfee tells Aaron Rodgers that he'll never win another MVP because the media doesn't like him; Rodgers says that's "probably a legitimate statement."

“I think that’s a legitimate statement.”

That was the response to a question the podcast host and WWE commentator asked, which was:

“And do you know that you’re probably never going to win an MVP again? That’s probably never going to happen, right?”

The three-time All-Pro QB went on to concur with McAfee’s sentiments. Rodgers was absent for the Packers' Week Nine game against the Chiefs, following his positive test for COVID-19. He went on to disclose that he was unvaccinated. Even though before the start of the 2021 season, he stated that he was "immunized." Moreover, the Packers franchise QB did not adhere to the league’s health policy as he did press conferences without wearing a facial covering. This was a breach of the policy for which he was fined $30,000.

Rodgers was very critical of the vaccine directives, mentioning that personal choice should be the deciding factor as to what takes place in a person’s body. The Packers' second all-time leader in wins said he was cautious of the vaccines’ possible impact on fertility. This is a theory that many in the medical profession have debunked.

In consultation with talk show host and MMA commentator Joe Rogan, Rodgers vocalized that he had started a homeopathic process that the NFL did not add in their vaccination choices. Rodgers appealed to the league to sign off on his plan, for which he noted that he collected over 500 pages of research, but was rejected.

Hopefully, his comments off the field do not impact the voters as he is second in passer rating and seventh in TD passes with 21.

