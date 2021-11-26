Bills QB Josh Allen set this all-time franchise record during demolition of Saints

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has had an unusual season. He's among the names most associated with the MVP award.

By all accounts, Allen has had a good season. But the Bills' 7-4 record hasn't been due to the big-play magic and heroics we saw in 2020.

That aside, Allen played a phenomenal game against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving in Week 11. He completed 82 percent of his passes and threw four touchdowns.

This impressive feat earned him a special place in franchise history.

Josh Allen sets Bills' franchise record for games with 4 TD passes on 80 percent completion

Other than Josh Allen, no Bills quarterback can say they've thrown four touchdowns while completing 80 percent of his passes. Neither Jim Kelly nor Drew Bledsoe did that during their time with the Bills.

What's even more impressive is that this is the second time Allen has thrown for these numbers.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Thursday Josh Allen had his 2nd career game with 4 Pass TD while completing 80% of his passes.



All others in Bills franchise history have combined to do that 0 times. Thursday Josh Allen had his 2nd career game with 4 Pass TD while completing 80% of his passes.All others in Bills franchise history have combined to do that 0 times. https://t.co/1sXyriewvu

The Bills offense has been a tale of two teams this season. While Allen has played well for most of the year, the team has struggled to score in a few games.

In three games this year, the offense has scored less than 16 points.

But they've also scored over 30 points in seven games. For the most part, they've been good on offense, but they've gone about their business differently.

Allen's yards per attempt this season have fallen to 7.5, whereas last year, he threw 7.9 per attempt.

But against the Saints, Allen played as he did in 2020 when he was second in MVP voting. He pushed the ball further downfield, throwing for 9.29 yards per attempt.

Most importantly for the Bills, Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs were in sync. Diggs caught seven balls for 74 yards and a touchdown.

The star-wide receiver even shook Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore out of his cleats a couple of times.

Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats



Allen completed +13.0% of his passes over expected, the 3rd-highest in his career.



#BUFvsNO | #BillsMafia Josh Allen dominated the Saints blitzes, completing all 6 of his passes for 97 yards and 2 TD without being pressured once (+12.2 pass EPA on blitzes, 2nd-most in career).Allen completed +13.0% of his passes over expected, the 3rd-highest in his career. Josh Allen dominated the Saints blitzes, completing all 6 of his passes for 97 yards and 2 TD without being pressured once (+12.2 pass EPA on blitzes, 2nd-most in career).Allen completed +13.0% of his passes over expected, the 3rd-highest in his career.#BUFvsNO | #BillsMafia https://t.co/bEZ2iuWTMI

Can Josh Allen and the Bills take the AFC East crown for a second consecutive year?

For the Bills to win the AFC East, Josh Allen will need to continue playing with this level of aggression. Their upcoming opponents include the New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers.

The Patriots are nipping on their heels for the AFC East division title. In a season when the Bills expect to be the top dogs, they've found themselves trying to hold off their biggest rival.

As long as Josh Allen continues his trend of good play, the Bills will be a tough team every week. Their defense is right there with the Patriots as the NFL's best.

But Allen is a superstar, whereas Mac Jones is still developing. That could make all the difference in their head-to-head games.

Edited by LeRon Haire