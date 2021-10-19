How many Diggs brothers are in the NFL?

The Diggs brothers are taking the NFL by storm in 2021. Whenever any brothers play in the NFL together, it's hard not to compare who's better.

Stefon Diggs has been in the NFL longer than his younger brother Trevon Diggs. At this point, he also has more accolades.

But Trevon has rounded himself into the defensive player of the year frontrunner in just his second season. There's also another member of the Diggs brothers, Mar'Sean Diggs, but he has only played in the XFL.

Let's look at the two Diggs brothers in the NFL and see how their careers have unfolded.

Eldest of the Diggs brothers: Stefon Diggs (WR, Buffalo Bills)

Stefon Diggs was a diamond in the rough of the 2015 NFL draft. He was a fifth-round selection by the Minnesota Vikings and immediately showed he had a star-caliber ceiling.

He became an immediate impact player alongside receiver Adam Thielen and together they formed one of the best wide receiver tandems in the NFL.

The eldest of the Diggs brothers regularly found himself making contested catches in traffic that he had no business hauling in. His ability to make these types of catches is what earned him a contract extension with the Vikings in 2018.

His extension was going to keep him with the Vikings through 2023. But after two seasons on the new deal, he requested a trade.

He was traded to the Buffalo Bills for the 2020 season. His career has launched to another level ever since. In 2021, he had a league-leading 127 catches, 1,535 yards, and eight touchdowns.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

Davante Adams 15 31

Stefon Diggs 13 36

Michael Thomas 12 23

DeAndre Hopkins 12 36 Most 100-yard rec games since start of 2019: Games PlayedDavante Adams 15 31Stefon Diggs 13 36Michael Thomas 12 23DeAndre Hopkins 12 36 @Cantguardmike Most 100-yard rec games since start of 2019: Games Played

Davante Adams 15 31

Stefon Diggs 13 36

Michael Thomas 12 23

DeAndre Hopkins 12 36@Cantguardmike https://t.co/M1iws1hLUm

Youngest of the Diggs brothers: Trevon Diggs (CB, Dallas Cowboys)

The younger of the Diggs brothers, Trevon, is almost five years younger than Stefon. Trevon Diggs was a second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2020 draft.

Trevon plays one of the most difficult positions in the NFL and is doing it at a high level.

Diggs is currently the frontrunner for defensive player of the year thanks to his ball-hawking ability. He has seven interceptions in six games this season. He's returned two of those interceptions for touchdowns.

NFL @NFL 6 games. 7 interceptions.Let's take a look at the ridiculous season @TrevonDiggs is having so far.Week 1: Right place, right time. 6 games. 7 interceptions.Let's take a look at the ridiculous season @TrevonDiggs is having so far.Week 1: Right place, right time. https://t.co/XTiLnUarUI

Also Read

Trevon had an inconsistent rookie season with a lot of expectations placed upon him. Statistically, he gives up a fair amount of receptions. However, he makes up for it with his turnover ability.

This season, Trevon has made himself a household name and is in the conversation to be the best of the Diggs brothers.

Edited by LeRon Haire

LIVE POLL Q. Who will have the better career between the Diggs brothers? Stefon Diggs Trevon Diggs 0 votes so far