Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs' interception equals 28-year old record

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs created history on Sunday after snatching his seventh interception of the season against the New England Patriots.

The sophomore star broke a 28-year-old record when picked off Mac Jones and returned it for a touchdown. Check it out here:

Trevon Diggs breaks multiple records with pick-6 vs. Patriots

In a game that ebbed and flowed throughout, the Patriots and Mac Jones had the ball with 2:35 left on the clock and faced a 2nd-and-15 on their 36-yard line.

Jones dropped back to look for his receiver, only to have his pass expertly picked off by Trevon Diggs for six points. Diggs' pick-6 gave the Cowboys the lead in a back-and-forth game with a little over two minutes left.

With his latest interception, Diggs now has a pick in each of his first six games this season. He joins Brian Russell, a former safety for the Minnesota Vikings, in snagging an interception in each of their first six games of an NFL season. Russell managed the feat back in 2003.

Diggs now has a remarkable seven interceptions in six games this year. That equaled Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson's record for most interceptions through Week 6 of an NFL season. The former Pittsburgh Steelers managed the same incredible feat back in 1993.

Adam Rosen @arrosen76 Diggs might actually break the NFL single season interception record. That’s insane. Diggs might actually break the NFL single season interception record. That’s insane.

The Cowboys cornerback is having himself a serious season already, giving the Dallas defense something it has not had in a decade: the ability to take the ball away.

Having shown signs of his talent last season, Diggs has improved tremendously and is the leading candidate to win the Defensive Player of the year award.

What is the all-time NFL record for interceptions in a season?

Dick “Night Train” Lane still holds the NFL record for the most interceptions in a season with 14. He achieved this feat as a rookie in 1950 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Before that season, Spec Sanders (1948) and Dan Sandifer (1950) held the record (13).

While it is still a long shot for Diggs to break the long-standing record, he is already halfway there. As most corners find out, the better you are, the lesser teams throw in your direction so the record will likely be safe come season's end. But Diggs is certainly coming for it.

