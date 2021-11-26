Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews kick off bye week with 'date night'

Patrick Mahomes rarely has time to spend with his fiancée Brittany Matthews. Every week in the NFL is a grind or repeated practice and performance on gameday. Hence, with the Kansas City Chiefs having a bye week this week, Patrick Mahomes took the opporuntity to go out on a date with his fiancée.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have finally had some time out of their busy schedule and are making complete use of it. This week began with them attending the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Gala. The foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of children in communities that need their help.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews have both decided to make the bye week as productive as possible. Following up their incredible work for the foundation, they then decided to have some fun of their own and went out on a date night.

Brittany Matthews posted a photo of the two of them together, captioned "Date Night" followed by a love emoji. She followed it up with a picture in which she looks across at Patrick Mahomes while holding a glass of wine in her hand.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' date night

It was a well-deserved break for the couple before Patrick Mahomes gets busy with the final stretch of the season as the Kansas City Chiefs look to reach the playoffs. Mahomes did not begin the season well enough and was leading the league in interceptions at one point. It looked at the time that the Kansas City Chiefs might miss the playoffs altogether, and there were rumblings of discontent.

But things have since turned around. Patrick Mahomes threw for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns in their Week 10 win against the Las Vegas Raiders. They then followed it up with a 19-9 victory over the fancied Dallas Cowboys. The Chiefs are certainly back, with Patrick Mahomes also starting to recapture his imperious form. While that takes hard work on the field, a bye week is a chance for him to relax a bit and spend time with Brittany Matthews, who has been his staunchest supporter whenever things have not gone well.

Brittany Matthews @brittanylynne8 Saying Patrick is broken is ignorant. Saying the chiefs offense is boring is comical. Saying Patrick is broken is ignorant. Saying the chiefs offense is boring is comical. https://t.co/nAlKrnEEd3

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If anyone deserves a special time of their own from Patrick Mahomes, it's Brittany Matthews, who has been the love of his life since they were in high school. Mahomes and Matthews got engaged in September 2020 and had a beautiful baby daughter this in February this year.

Edited by Piyush Bisht