Have Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley broken up? Fact-checking rumors of couple's relationship status

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley look like the perfect couple: they're always seen together on trips and at social events, always look happy in pictures, and both are really successful in their chosen professions.

However, rumors have started to spread, stating that the two were distancing themselves from each other and that a breakup was imminent because of how they were living their lives after the COVID-19 bubble. Once again, let's debunk these rumors to see whether there's any truth to them.

Rodgers and Woodley breakup rumors are false

The internet likes to make mountains out of molehills, and the case for Rodgers' and Woodley's relationship is no different.

As life drags itself back to normal two years after the COVID-19 pandemic first broke out, Rodgers and his girlfriend are spending less time together. Reading too much into that, a magazine named Celebitchy started the rumor about their break up.

Joey Gulino @JGulinoYahoo Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley both spoke publicly of Aaron Rodgers' feet in different contexts this month and can the NFL just be normal for five minutes Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley both spoke publicly of Aaron Rodgers' feet in different contexts this month and can the NFL just be normal for five minutes

It only requires a little maturity to understand that Rodgers and Woodley may not be spending more time together now that their professional lives are getting back to normal. When the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, people resigned themselves to their own private bubbles. Rodgers and Woodley went into isolation together during that time. But Rodgers is an NFL quarterback, and Woodley is an actress. It's only natural for them to get back to their respective industries after a prolonged hiatus.

In fact, it looks like the relationship between Rodgers' girlfriend and her friends is the one that's not going well. Here's what Awesemo said about some of Woodley's buddies not acknowledging her on her birthday:

"Shailene Woodley’s friends are quietly distancing themselves from her due to her anti-vaxx stance. Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Emory Hall and Nicole Kidman all remained quiet this year, including her fiancé Aaron Rodgers, on the actress's birthday. In the past, Rodgers shared birthday wishes to his then-girlfriend Danica Patrick.

"Brands that are tied to Shailene Woodley are feeling the heat. Urban Native Era and Karune Eyewear have been receiving backlash on Shailene."

Woodley has not exactly gone out in public since declaring herself an anti-vaxxer, but she went hard to defend Rodgers after his own personal saga regarding vaccines.

When did Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley start dating?

Rodgers and Woodley are still sort of a new couple. They only came out publicly in the second half of 2020. The status of their relationship was unclear until the NFL Honors in February, when Rodgers thanked his "fiancée" in his acceptance speech for the MVP Award.

Woodley confirmed they were engaged when she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"Yes, we are engaged," she revealed, "but for us, it's not new news, you know? So it's kind of funny. Everybody right now is freaking out over it, and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.'"

ALSO READ Article Continues below

They spent a lot of time together because of the pandemic. At this time, there's no public information about when they're going to get married.

Edited by Windy Goodloe