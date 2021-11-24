NFL MVP Race: Latest Power Rankings ft. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers - November 23th, 2021

The NFL MVP race continues to heat up as the 2021 NFL season goes on. Entering Week 12, there are significant changes to the top five, including a new number one overall favorite.

Based on recent performance and the overall body of work this year, here are the NFL MVP Power Rankings:

NFL MVP Race: Top 5 candidates

#5 - Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Last week: #1

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Josh Allen dropped from the top spot in the NFL MVP race but remained in the top five. He has struggled over his last three games, losing two of them and throwing five interceptions in that span. He is still having a solid season, ranking in the top ten in the NFL in passing yards, touchdowns and QBR while having the third-most rushing yards among all quarterbacks.

#4 - Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Last week: #3

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray has missed the last three games for the Arizona Cardinals due to injury. They are on a bye this week, and he is likely to return after that.

He leads the NFL in completion percentage, yards per completion and passer rating while ranking sixth in QBR. He could very well be leading the NFL MVP race right now if it weren't for his absence the last few weeks.

