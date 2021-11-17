NFL MVP Race: Latest Power Rankings ft. Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers - November 16th, 2021

The NFL MVP race continues to take shape as we enter Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season. Individual performance as well as team success both play major roles in determining the NFL MVP. The results from each week have a huge impact on the standings for the award. Here are the top five candidates for NFL MVP right now.

NFL MVP Power Rankings

#5 - QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady fell a few spots in the NFL MVP Power Rankings after suffering a second straight loss. He is still having an excellent season, ranking in the top three in the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns, passer rating and QBR. Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski will soon be back from injury so Brady could potentially be even better down the stretch.

#4 - QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers enters the top five of the NFL MVP race for the first time this season. Team success is the biggest factor. The Packers have not lost a game started by Aaron Rodgers since Week 1 against the Saints. Rodgers is not necessarily filling up the stat sheet, but he's been efficient. If the Packers keep rolling like this, Rodgers could win his fourth NFL MVP.

