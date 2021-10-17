'It's got it's pros and cons' - Josh Allen reveals the adjustments he's had to make since becoming an NFL superstar

In the 2018 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills traded up to the seventh pick to draft quarterback Josh Allen. Although Allen didn't go to a powerhouse college football school, he showed the potential to be a pro style quarterback that could be successful in the National Football League.

Josh Allen has shown the Buffalo Bills that they made the right decision. Allen has a 79-33 record as an NFL quarterback with over 11,000 passing yards.

Last season, Allen led the Buffalo Bills to their first AFC East divisional title since 1995 and just one game away from a Super Bowl appearance.

Allen is off to a hot start this season, leading the Bills to a current 4-1 record. Josh Allen also became the fifth fastest player to 100 NFL touchdowns in his career just a few weeks ago. The Bills locked Allen in on a six-year contract extension, ensuring that he will be the Bills quarterback through the 2028 NFL season.

Josh Allen was a guest on Rich Eisen's radio show this past week, and talked about the changes in lifestyle that came along with a career in the NFL, as well as being the face of a long-rooted franchise.

Bills QB Josh Allen talks about 'pros and cons' of NFL life

As a guest on the Rich Eisen show this week, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen talked about what it's like to be a star quarterback in the NFL. Allen said that one of the big changes is that privacy is no longer a factor. He went on to say that being the quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, with its rich history, is something that he is so proud of. He said that it just encourages him to want to bring a championship back to Buffalo even more.

Allen then went on to tell Eisen that the biggest 'con' of being an NFL quarterback is being recognized every time he is in public. Allen said that he is a 'low key' guy and just likes to live life like a 'normal person' and doesn't really like attention off of the football field. However, being a young, talented star for the Bills Mafia, he is often recognized.

Josh Allen also credited his parents for raising him to keep his head straight and to stay grounded, which helps with the current position he is in.

Allen said that playing quarterback in the NFL is everything he has ever wished for and that he can't complain about the stardom that comes along with the success.

Considering the way Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are playing, that newfound stardom won't be going anywhere. After a double-digit win on the road over the Kansas City Chiefs last week, Allen and the Bills will now travel to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans.

