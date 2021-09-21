Josh Allen reaches impressive milestone in the same amount of time as Jim Kelly 

Josh Allen has ascended to becoming one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks while transforming the Buffalo Bills into a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Allen’s stellar performance has also pushed him into the Bills’ record books alongside Hall of Famer Jim Kelly. During a convincing 35-0 win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, the Wyoming product reached 10,000 career passing yards.

Bills star Josh Allen continues to follow in Jim Kelly's footsteps in Buffalo

The feat occurred in his 45th career game, which matched Kelly reaching the mark in his respective career. Allen sits at 10,156 passing yards, while the Hall of Famer sits a little behind, with 10,036 yards at that point. What also sits eerily similar is that individual mark for both players came against the Dolphins.

Kyle Brandt @KyleBrandt Josh Allen’s last 5 games vs. Dolphins



5-0

YPG 264.2

TD-INT 15-2

Passer Rating 124.0

Fantasy PPG 29.9 Josh Allen’s last 5 games vs. Dolphins



5-0

YPG 264.2

TD-INT 15-2

Passer Rating 124.0

Fantasy PPG 29.9 https://t.co/WnLfg0bZH6

It’s yet another impressive feat in Allen’s brief NFL career as he already holds numerous Bills franchise records. The 25-year-old has the team’s all-time mark with 21 consecutive games with at least one touchdown scored, most contests with at least 300 passing yards and four touchdown passes (four), and most rushing yards for a quarterback in a playoff game (92).

Allen also holds the Bills’ single-season records with 46 touchdowns, 37 touchdown passes and passing yards (4,544). The 25-year-old is just beginning to hit his stride as a player with many more highly productive campaigns ahead.

Back in July, Kelly recognized Allen's tremendous potential by stating that he firmly believes the Pro Bowler will break all his records.

"There's no doubt," Kelly told the team's official website. "I mean if he's gone, I don't know who is or who it's going to be. He just has to be consistent. And I know him well enough to know that the kid can play. If you can get the right material around him, which I think he has, and the offensive line gives him time to throw things will be awesome. And talk about my records, I knew before last season started that those records aren't going to stay around very long."

Kelly holds the team records with 237 passing touchdowns, 35,467 passing yards, 101 wins and 4,780 pass attempts. Through three-plus seasons, Allen has 29 wins, 10,156 passing yards, 70 passing touchdowns and 1,437 pass attempts.

Also Read

It’s a strong start that should see him surpass at least 100 career passing touchdowns this season while pushing near or above 40 regular-season wins. Buffalo holds a unique opportunity to contend for the Super Bowl and build off their first AFC championship appearance in nearly three decades.

Beyond all that, the Bills are in great hands, with Allen leading the charge for the foreseeable future.

Edited by Henno van Deventer