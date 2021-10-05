"QB1 is a Beast!" - LeBron James raves about Bills QB Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is on a roll to start the season. Josh Allen led the Bills to another dominating performance with a 40-0 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon.

While the Bills Mafia loves every minute of Josh Allen's domination, there is another professional athlete who is also in awe of the young quarterback.

LeBron James and Josh Allen exchange Tweets after big Bills win

Last week on the alternate version of ESPN's Monday Night Football hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning, NBA champion LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers was one of the guests on the show.

James, an avid NFL fan, spoke about his own experience playing football and how he was offered an NFL contract by two different teams when the NBA was in a lockout in 2011.

After the Buffalo Bills' 40-0 win over Houston in Sunday, the Buffalo Bills tweeted a video of quarterback Josh Allen smiling on the sidelines after the win. LeBron James retweeted with the quote "QB1 is a BEAST" with additional emojis.

James was apparently also impressed with the way Josh Allen has been playing, especially on Sunday.

Against the Houston Texans, Josh Allen went 20/29 with 248 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. Allen also had six rushing attempts for 41 yards.

Josh Allen responded to LeBron James' tweet with a GIF of James on the court along with a crown in terms of his nickname.

Josh Allen already has 1,055 passing yards and nine passing touchdowns through four games. What is even more impressive is that he has thrown just two interceptions and been sacked just five times. A little help from the Bills offensive line could improve these numbers drastically.

Also Read

The Buffalo Bills will need to take the momentum they have gained the last three weeks after a Week 1 loss to the PIttsburgh Steelers. Josh Allen will now lead the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium for a rematch of the AFC title game from last season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs are now at 2-2 after falling to below .500 after a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week. To get a win over the Kansas City Chiefs this time around, the Buffalo Bills will need to improve on defense to stop an explosive Kansas City Chiefs offense.

Edited by LeRon Haire