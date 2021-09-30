Buffalo Bills fans throw a gender reveal in typical Bills Mafia fashion

NFL fans are quite familiar with the "Bills Mafia" fan base. Bills Mafia consists of loyal, die-hard Buffalo Bills fans who not only attend home and away games but also make tailgating a full-blown experience.

The signature part of the Bills Mafia tailgate is when fans leap in and then smash card tables. In fact, when the Buffalo Bills are having a good season, card tables are hard to come by in the Buffalo area.

Bills Mafia style gender reveal

This weekend, a couple of Buffalo Bills fans hosted their families and friends for a gender reveal party. While gender reveals are a very popular way of sharing the good news, it seems couples are constantly coming up with new, creative ways to reveal their baby's gender.

This particular couple set up a Buffalo Bills themed bus, which looked like it had seen a few tailgates, and parked it on the lawn. The father stood on the hood of the bus and jumped onto the folding table that had two filled balloons underneath.

When he smashed through the table in true Bills Mafia fashion, the balloons popped and a blue powdered substance filled the area. The couple will welcome a new member of the Bills Mafia in a few months.

This wasn't the first Bills Mafia-inspired gender reveal, but it was definitely one of the most successful attempts. In May 2020, another Bills gender reveal went viral showing a man throwing a toddler through a cake and a card table but somehow forgetting to reveal the gender of the baby.

In May 2020, another Bills Mafia gender reveal was held when an apparent Buffalo Bills fan crushed a beer, jumped off the tailgate of a pickup truck and smashed through a table. He, too, was welcoming a baby boy.

Bills Mafia has reason to celebrate their team's success. It comes after a successful 2020 season that saw the team win the AFC East for the first time since 1995 and contend for an AFC title.

The Buffalo Bills are currently 2-1, atop the AFC East after two dominating performances in Week 2 and Week 3. They will host the Houston Texans this Sunday in Week 4.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha