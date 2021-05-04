NFL Draft 2021: Who did the Buffalo Bills pick? Complete List of Selections

The Buffalo Bills' 2020 season was their best since the early 1990s. The 2021 NFL Draft showed what positions they were looking to improve and add depth to.

Below is a list of the Buffalo Bills' 2021 NFL Draft selections:

Round 1:

DE Gregory Rousseau, Miami: Expected to be a high first-round draft pick before teams decided to go offensive heavy, Gregory Rousseau was one of the best pass rushers in college football in 2019, second only to Ohio State's Chase Young.

Round 2:

De Carlos Basham, Jr., Wake Forest: Carlos Basham Jr., a three-year starter at Wake Forest.

Carlos Basham, Jr. has been quoted as saying that he has one goal: get the quarterback. In the AFC East, that is a tall task and a necessary one at that.

During his career at Wake Forest, he had a total of 173 tackles, three fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles, which included 23 straight games of a tackle for a loss.

Round 3:

OT Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa: After being drafted by the Bills, Spencer Brown immediately became a 'Bills Mafia' fan favorite.

The 6' 8", 311-pound tackle launched himself into a table, breaking it and quickly becoming an internet sensation. But team spirit isn't the only thing Brown would bring to the Bills.

Spencer Brown would bring protection to the offensive line for Josh Allen, keep him on his feet and create holes for the explosive offense to do their thing.

Round 5:

OT Tommy Doyle, Miami (OH): In an effort to keep the offensive line tough, the Buffalo Bills added Tommy Doyle next to Spencer Brown, both of whom are 6' 8".

Doyle, who last had a full season in 2019 when he started 13 games, was a first-team all-MAC and was on an offensive line that allowed only two sacks the entire season. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he played just three games as a redshirt senior but still gained the first-team all-MAC honors.

Round 6:

WR Marquez Stevenson, Houston: The Buffalo Bills seem interested in using Marquez Stevenson as a returner, a position where he thrived at the University of Houston, scoring three return touchdowns in his college career. On his Houston pro day, he ran a 4.45 40-yard dash, proving where why he has got his appropriate nickname, 'Speedy'.

S Damar Hamlin, Pittsburgh: If Damar Hamlin breaks training camp with the Buffalo Bills, he will most likely be a member of the special teams unit. Hamlin showed through the pre-draft process and on his Pro Day that he is willing to play any position just to make the team.

CB Rachad Wildgoose, Wisconsin: Rachad Wildgoose, a nickelback, is another option the Buffalo Bills could use on their special team's roster in the upcoming NFL season.

It seems that he fell in the draft because he broke his scapula before the third game of the season. In his career at Wisconsin, Wildgoose had 57 tackles and 15 passes defended.

Round 7:

OG Jack Anderson, Texas Tech: The Buffalo Bills used their last draft pick of 2021 to add one more piece of depth to their offensive line.

It's never a bad thing to have extra o-linemen when you have your franchise quarterback to protect, and Jack Anderson is definitely a pretty strong unit in that forefront.