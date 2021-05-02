2021 NFL Draft Day 3 picks: Grades for all 32 teams in rounds 4 to 7

The 2021 NFL Draft concluded Saturday with rounds four through seven. Let's look at the grades of all 32 NFL teams based on the picks they made vis-a-vis their requirements.

2021 NFL Draft grades

Arizona Cardinals

Picks: Florida CB Marco Wilson, Duke edge Victor Dimukeje, UCF CB Tay Gowan, Cincinnati S James Wiggins and Penn State C Michael Menet.

Grade: A-

Analysis: The Arizona Cardinals' biggest need was in their secondary after Patrick Peterson, Dre Kirkpatrick and Jonathan Joseph all became free agents. They drafted two cornerbacks and a safety with their five picks.

Florida's Marco Wilson goes to the Arizona Cardinals in the fourth round.https://t.co/GYIIGuKFig pic.twitter.com/LGWwN4CQgH — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 1, 2021

Atlanta Falcons

Picks: San Diego State CB Darren Hall, Stanford C Drew Dalman, Texas DT Ta'Quon Graham, Notre Dame DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Boise State CB Avery Williams and Arizona State WR Frank Darby.

Advertisement

Grade: B+

Analysis: One of the Atlanta Falcons' biggest needs was pass-rushing. They didn't address it till the fifth round when they selected the speedy Notre Dame edge Adetokunbo Ogundeji with the 182nd overall pick. They also addressed needs at cornerback and offensive line.

Baltimore Ravens

Picks: Oklahoma State WR Tylan Wallace, Ohio State CB Shaun Wade, Notre Dame edge Daelin Hayes, and Michigan FB Ben Mason.

Grade: B-

Analysis: The Baltimore Ravens wide receivers finished last in the NFL last season in receptions and receiving yards. They got their second receiver in the draft in Oklahoma State's Tylan Wallace but didn't address their needs at linebacker or at the offensive line.

The Baltimore #Ravens grab another weapon for Lamar Jackson – selecting Oklahoma State WR Tylan Wallace with the 131st pick of the 2021 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/3XAbwPtWRF — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) May 1, 2021

Buffalo Bills

Picks: Miami OT Tommy Doyle, Houston WR Marquez Stevenson, Pittsburgh S Damar Hamlin, Wisconsin CB Rachad Wildgoose and Texas Tech G Jack Anderson.

Grade: B+

Analysis: The Buffalo Bills addressed their need for depth along the offensive line by drafting a pair of athletic and versatile linemen in Tommy Doyle and Jack Anderson.

Advertisement

Carolina Panthers

Picks: Oklahoma State RB Chubba Hubbard, Iowa DT Daviyon Nixon, Washington CB Keith Taylor, Alabama G Deonte Brown, South Carolina WR Shi Smith, Alabama LS Thomas Fletcher and Kentucky DT Phil Hoskins.

Grade: B+

Analysis: With seven picks in the last four rounds, the Carolina Panthers did just what they needed - they added a diverse group of picks to add depth at several different positions, especially in defense.

Chicago Bears

Picks: Missouri G Larry Borom, Virginia Tech RB Khalil Herbert, North Carolina WR Dazz Newsome, Oregon CB Thomas Graham Jr. and BYU DT Khyiris Tonga.

Grade: A

Analysis: The Chicago Bears' biggest needs were in offense, and they continued to improve that side of the ball by adding depth at guard, running back and wide receiver.

Cincinnati Bengals

Picks: Tulane edge Cameron Sample, LSU DT Tyler Shelvin, East Carolina OT D'Ante Smith, Florida K Evan McPherson, Georgia C Trey Hill, Michigan RB Chris Evans and Kansas State DE Wyatt Hubert.

Grade: A

Analysis: The Bengals' top needs were to get quarterback Joe Burrow, more pass protection in offense and improve their pass rush. They ticked both boxes on the final day of the draft.

Cleveland Browns

Picks: Cincinnati OT James Hudson, Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai, West Virginia LB Tony Fields II, Georgia S Richard LeCounte III and UCLA WR Demetric Felton.

Grade: A

Analysis: The Cleveland Browns addressed needs in their offensive and defensive lines as well as the linebacker and cornerback positions on the final day of the NFL draft. Tommy Togiai is the type of bull rusher the Browns needed in the interior defensive line.

Advertisement

Dallas Cowboys

Picks: LSU linebacker Jabril Cox, Marshall OT Josh Bell, Stanford WR Simi Fehoko, Kentucky DT Quinton Bohanna, South Carolina CB Israel Mukuama and Nebraska G Matt Farniok.

Grade: A+

Analysis: The Dallas Cowboys addressed all of their position needs, adding another versatile defender at linebacker, filling in more depth in the offensive line and improving their secondary.

Denver Broncos

Picks: Texas S Caden Sterns, Indiana S Jamar Johnson, Auburn WR Seth Williams, LSU CB Kary Vincent Jr., Ohio State DE Jonathan Cooper and Mississippi State DE Marquiss Spencer.

Grade: B-

Analysis: While the Broncos added some much-needed depth along the defensive line and improved at the linebacker position, they failed to address the quarterback position.

Detroit Lions

Picks: USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Purdue LB Derrick Barnes and Oregon State RB Jermar Johnson.

Grade: A+

Analysis: The Detroit Lions addressed their two biggest needs in the fourth round by selecting wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was a projected second or third-round pick and linebacker Derrick Barnes.

Green Bay Packers

Picks: Mississippi G Royce Newman, Florida DT Tedarrell Slaton, Appalachian State CB Shemar Jean-Charles, Wisconsin G Cole Van Lanwn, Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie and Mississippi State RB Kylin Hill.

Grade: A

Analysis: The Green Bay Packers got a second cornerback in the draft, added some depth along the offensive and defensive lines and filled needs at linebacker and running back.

Houston Texans

Picks: Miami TE Brevin Jordan, TCU LB Garret Wallow and Arizona DT Roy Lopez.

Grade: B+

Advertisement

Analysis: With three picks on the final day of the NFL draft, the Houston Texans addressed needs at the defensive line and at linebacker. The Texans also got a potential steal in Miami tight end Brevin Jordan, who had eight catches for 576 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games last season.

Indianapolis Colts

Picks: Southern Methodist TE Kylen Granson, Florida S Shawn Davis, Texas QB Sam Ehlinger, Charleston WR Mike Strachan and Penn State G Will Fries.

Grade: C+

Analysis: While the Indianapolis Colts addressed needs at tight end and wide receiver, they failed to add depth at the offensive tackle and cornerback positions.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Picks: USC DT Jay Tufele, Alabama-Birmingham edge Jordan Smith, Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell and Georgia Tech wide receiver Jalen Camp.

Grade: B-

Analysis: The Jacksonville Jaguars got more athletic along the defensive line, a need for the Jaguars, by selecting Jay Tufele and Jordan Smith in the fourth round.

Kansas City Chiefs

Picks: Florida State DE Joshua Kaindoh, Duke TE Noah Gray, Clemson WR Cornell Powell and Tennessee G Trey Smith

Grade: A

Analysis: The Kansas City Chiefs added a complementary tight end, a wide receiver to help replace Sammy Watkins, and added depth to their defensive line. They also improved their offensive line with guard Trey Smith.

Las Vegas Raiders

Picks: Missouri S Tyree Gillespie, Illinois CB Nate Hobbs and Pittsburgh C Jimmy Morrissey

Grade: A

Analysis: The Las Vegas Raiders needed to improve their defense, and they did just that on the final day, taking another safety and a cornerback. Both picks add much-needed depth to their secondary.

Advertisement

Los Angeles Chargers

Picks: Duke edge Chris Rumph II, Nebraska OT Brenden Jaimes, Iowa LB Nick Niemann, Missouri RB Larry Rountree III and Georgia S Mark Webb

Grade: B

Analysis: The Los Angeles Chargers continued to add help along the offensive line for the quarterback position and improved their pass rush with Chris Rumph II. But they didn't make the cornerback position a priority.

Los Angeles Rams

Picks: Texas A&M DT Bobby Brown III, Central Arkansas CB Robert Rochell, UCF WR Jacob Harris, Northwestern DE Earnest Brown IV, Maryland RB Jake Funk, Notre Dame WR Ben Skowronek and Concordia-St. Paul edge Chris Garrett.

Grade: A

Analysis: The Los Angeles Rams needed to improve their defense. They filled several needs along the defensive line, doing so at linebacker and in the secondary on the final day of the NFL draft.

Miami Dolphins

Picks: Massachusetts OT Larnel Coleman and Cincinnati running back Gerrid Doaks.

Grade: C+

Analysis: The Miami Dolphins only had two picks on the final day of the NFL draft and didn't draft any players who will likely have much of an impact on the team.

Minnesota Vikings

Picks: Iowa State RB Kene Nwangwu, California CB Camryn Bynum, Florida State edge Janarius Robinson, Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Central Arkansas TE Zach Davidson and Pittsburgh DT Jaylen Twyman.

Grade: A

Analysis: The Minnesota Vikings made special teams and defensive line a priority on the last day of the NFL draft, addressing two of their biggest remaining needs.

New England Patriots

Picks: Oklahoma RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Michigan LB Cameron McGrone, Missouri S Joshua Bledsoe, Colorado OT Will Sherman and UCF WR Tre Nixon.

Advertisement

Grade: B

Analysis: The New England Patriots had already addressed their quarterback and the defensive line needs but ended the final day of the draft without selecting a wide receiver, cornerback or linebacker. All of them were positional needs.

New Orleans Saints

Picks: Notre Dame QB Ian Book, Kentucky OT Landon Young and South Alabama WR Kawaan Baker.

Grade: B-

Analysis: The New Orleans Saints addressed their positional needs in offense on the final day of the NFL draft but didn't get any players capable of making an immediate impact.

New York Giants

Picks: Northern Iowa edge Elerson G. Smith, Arizona RB Gary Brightwell and Oklahoma State CB Rodarius Williams.

Grade: B-

Analysis: The New York Giants improved their defensive line but made somewhat of a surprise pick with running back Gary Brightwell and also failed to address their offensive line.

New York Jets

Picks: North Carolina RB Michael Carter, Auburn S Jamien Sherwood, Duke CB Michael Carter II, Pittsburgh CB Jason Pinnock, Florida State S Hamsah Nasirildeen, Kentucky CB Brandin Echols and Arkansas DT Jonathan Marshall.

Grade: A

Analysis: The New York Jets needed to improve their secondary, so they took three cornerbacks and two safeties on the final day of the NFL draft.

Philadelphia Eagles

Picks: Texas Tech CB Zech McPhearson, Memphis RB Kenneth Gainwell, USC DT Marlon Tuipulotu, Coastal Carolina DE Tarron Jackson, LSU S JaCoby Stevens and Tulane edge Patrick Johnson.

Grade: C+

Analysis: The Philadelphia Eagles improved their defensive line but didn't do much to address their secondary. They could have benefitted from an additional wide receiver after losing DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh Steelers

Picks: Texas A&M OT Dan Moore, Texas A&M LB Buddy Johnson, Wisconsin DE Isaiahh Loudermilk, Miami edge Quincy Roche, Oklahoma CB Tre Norwood and Georgia Tech P Pressley Harvin III.

Grade: A-

Analysis: The Steelers added some much-needed depth in their offensive line and linebacker but failed to address their tight end position.

San Francisco 49ers

Picks: Michigan CB Ambry Thomas, Western Michigan OT Jaylon Moore, Oregon CB Deommodore Lenoir, USC S Talanoa Hufanga and Louisiana-Lafayette RB Eli Mitchell.

Grade: C+

Analysis: The San Francisco 49ers replenished their depth at the cornerback position but failed to add any depth in their defensive line.

Seattle Seahawks

Picks: Oklahoma CB Tre Brown and Florida OT Stone Forsythe.

Grade: A-

Analysis: The Seattle Seahawks only had two picks, but they addressed their biggest needs at corner and offensive line.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Picks: North Texas WR Jaelon Darden, Auburn LB K.J. Britt, BYU CB Chris Wilcox and Houston LB Grant Stuard

Grade: A

Analysis: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers addressed the few needs they had, adding a depth at linebacker and a wide receiver who could make an impact right away in Jaelon Darden.

Tennessee Titans

Picks: Louisville WR Dez Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh DE Rashad Weaver, LSU WR Racey McMath and Oregon S Brady Breeze.

Grade: A-

Analysis: The Tennesse Titans addressed their wide receiver depth with a pair of prospects after losing Corey Davis in the off-season.

Washington Football Team

Picks: Boise State TE John Bates, Cincinnati S Darrick Forrest, Michigan LS Camaron Cheeseman, Baylor DE Will Bradley-King, Penn State edge Shaka Toney and BYU WR Dax Milne.

Advertisement

Grade: A

Analysis: The Washington Football Team added plenty of depth across the board on the final day of the NFL draft after addressing their most crucial needs in the first three rounds.