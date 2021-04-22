NFL: 3 strongest positions in the 2021 NFL Draft

An understanding of which position is the strongest and has the most depth in the NFL Draft can be key to a team's success.

There's less pressure to take the number one ranked WR at No.6 overall, for example, if there are 15 superb talents to select from in the second and third rounds. Why blow a pick when you don't have to?

Three strongest positions in the 2021 NFL Draft

Northwestern vs Nebraska

Every year, the strongest positions differ significantly, so teams need to be aware of that to stay ahead of their competitors. On that note, let's take a look at the three strongest positions in terms of both talent and depth in the 2021 NFL draft.

In no particular order, the three strongest positions in this year's draft are as follows:

#1 Offensive line

Only FBS OL with 90+ pass and run blocking grades:

Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

Brady Christensen, BYU

Everybody is talking about the number one and two ranked prospects, Penei Sewell (Oregon) and Rashawn Slater (Northwestern), but this year's OL draft pool is much deeper than that.

Christian Darrisaw (Virginia Tech) and Brady Christensen (BYU) both posted PFF pass-blocking grades above 90 last season, which is outstanding. Alabama's Alex Leatherwood helped his team to a national championship and posted a run-blocking grade of 92.8. Bot to mention his teammates Landon Dickerson (G) and Evan Neal, who were both given grades above 85 by PFF in the same category.

The list goes on; there's going to be a deep and talented group of burly linemen waiting to hear their names called come next Thursday.

Penei Sewell, Oregon (4th ranked draft prospect overall)

Rashawn Slater, Northwestern (11th)

Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech (16th)

Walker Little, Stanford (24th)

Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State (28th)

Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State (29th)

Samuel Cosmi, Texas (37th)

Alex Leatherwood, Alabama (39th)

Jackson Carman, Clemson (49th)

Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame (54th)

Jalen Mayfield, Michigan (76th)

Brady Christensen, BYU (87th)

James Hudson, Cincinnati (93rd).

#2 Cornerback

The tape does not lie when it comes to Asante Samuel Jr.



🗣️ @PFF_AustinGayle pic.twitter.com/xL0ht5a4ND — PFF (@PFF) April 16, 2021

A plethora of high-quality cornerback prospects are getting set for this year's NFL Draft. Those atop the pile of NFL scouts' top 100 lists are as follows.

Patrick Surtain ll, Alabama

Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Greg Newsome, Northwestern

Caleb Farely, Virginia Tech

Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State

Aaron Robinson, UCF

Tyson Campbell, Georgia

Tay Gowan, UCF

Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse

Eric Stokes, Georgia

Thomas Graham, Oregon

Kelvin Joseph, Kentucky

Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota

Rachad Wildgoose, Wisconsin

Tre Brown, Oklahoma.

The mere fact that Asante Samuel Jr., who has a proven pedigree and looks superb on tape, is only the fifth-best ranked cornerback in this year's NFL draft tells you all you need to know.

15 of the top 100 ranked players in this year's NFL draft are CBs.

#3 Quarterback

Notre Dame vs Stanford

Great news for all NFL franchise teams seeking to upgrade the QB position in their roster because there are some outstanding signal-callers participating in this year' NFL draft.

Though this draft class may not be the deepest in NFL draft history, if you go by the tape alone, the top seven picks all look to have talent in abundance.

Of course, Trevor Lawrence's height, nous and ability to throw a deep ball on a dime has everyone talking. But the seventh-ranked QB in the NFL draft class, Davis Mills, for my money, looks a very intriguing prospect.

The Stanford man's career has been blighted by injuries, but he was America's top-ranked QB coming out of high school. The stock of Mills, who is big, strong and deceptively fast, has been on the rise during the build-up to next week's festival of football.

Even the ninth-ranked prospect, Sam Ehlinger out of Texas University, managed to break Drew Brees and Nick Foles' college passing records last season. That's a strong group of QBs this year; much stronger than in 2020.

Trefor Lawrence, Clemson

Zach Wilson, BYU

Justin Fields, Ohio State

Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Mac Jones, Alabama

Kyle Trask, Florida

Davis Mills, Stanford

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

Sam Ehlinger, University of Texas,