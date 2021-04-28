2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Wake Forest edge Carlos Basham Jr. 

Wake Forest's Carlos Basham Jr. is nicknamed "Boogie," and he regularly boogied his way into opposing teams' backfields during his collegiate career.

Basham Jr. consistently displayed improvement as a Demon Deacon after starting one game as a redshirt freshman in 2017. He started in 12 games the following season, leading Wake Forest with 11 tackles for loss, including 4.5 sacks.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2019, Basham registered a team-leading 18 tackles for loss and 11 sacks to go along with three forced fumbles. In 2020, Basham started seven games and missed time due to COVID-19 but still managed to lead his team with five sacks.

2021 NFL Draft prospect Carlos Basham Jr.'s profile

Weight: 274 pounds

Height: 6-foot-3

Position: Edge

School: Wake Forest

NFL Draft prospect profile: Carlos Basham Jr.'s strengths

Carlos Basham Jr. regularly presented problems for opposing offensive lines, recording at least one quarterback pressure in all 34 games that he started in college, according to Pro Football Focus.

Advertisement

Leading into the Oct. 31, 2020, game against Syracuse, Basham had the longest active streak in the country of 23 consecutive games with a tackle for loss. By the time the streak ended, no other player in college football had 10 such games.

Basham's explosiveness off the edge led to 33.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles in the 31 games he started between 2018 and 2020.

The next Cam Jordan?



That's what teams will get in @WakeFB edge Carlos Basham. (via @chad_reuter)



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft - 4/29 to 5/1 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/DleKESV5QR — NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2021

NFL Draft prospect profile: Carlos Basham Jr.'s weaknesses

Carlos Basham's weight is a bit of a concern at 274 pounds. Slimming down could provide Baham with an opportunity to gain more speed and athleticism, neither of which were elite while he was at Wake Forest.

Basham also struggled at times with shedding blocks once engaged.