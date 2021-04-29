NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Miami Defensive End Gregory Rousseau

As the 2021 NFL Draft opens tomorrow, teams are gathering any final information they need to build the 2021 roster that they hope will take them to the Super Bowl. For teams that are looking for an edge, the University of Miami's Gregory Rousseau is near the top of their list.

There has been a significant amount of doubt and criticism on where Rousseau will be drafted. Having only had one full season of play with the Hurricanes, he still has the size and athleticism to make an impact and be drafted sometime in the second round.

Height: 6'6

Weight: 266 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: University of Miami

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Gregory Rousseau's Strengths

Rousseau is quick and can get after the quarterback, efficiently working his way through opposing offensive lines. He has good eyes and can see the play as it develops. He has great momentum and can get off the line quick. His time off this past season has allowed him to gain strength and condition. Having a full season at the next level will definitely be something that Rousseau will benefit from.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Gregory Rousseau's Weaknesses

Without having a 2020 season to watch, NFL scouts depend on results at Rousseau's University of Miami Pro Day to see his potential. There have been a few concerns that scouts have shown, including his strength and athleticism, and some have wondered whether his height is a disadvantage, which isn't something one often hears. He was considered a first-round draft pick after his freshman season, but with his opt-out and other defensive players making a name for themselves during that time, he has fallen to a mid-second round pick.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Gregory Rousseau's Career at Miami

After being injured in his true freshman season in 2018, Rousseau redshirted the following season and had what is now his only full season of college play after deciding to opt-out in 2020 due to Covid concerns. Rousseau was named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording 15.5 sacks, which ranked him second in the NCAA (only Chase Young of Ohio State had more). He was also named to the 2019 All-ACC First Team, the Freshman All-America Team and the 2019 All-America Second Team.

