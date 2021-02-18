2021 NFL Draft: Northern Iowa OT Spencer Brown Scouting Report 

Spencer Brown may be a name that not many NFL fans have heard before. That's because he played for Northern Iowa in the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Brown is a right tackle and has risen up the ranks at offensive tackle position in the 2021 NFL Draft board. Spencer Brown is right around the middle of the pack when it comes to prospects. He has tremendous upside and needs little work before being a starting-caliber tackle.

Let's take a more detailed look at the scouting report for Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown.

2021 NFL Draft: Northern Iowa OT Spencer Brown

Spencer Brown could hear his name in the first or second round of the 2021 NFL Draft

Spencer Brown has a great skill set that will land him in the NFL as an offensive tackle. NFL scouts have labeled Spencer Brown the best FCS offensive lineman in this year's draft. With that being said, let's take a look at the strengths and weaknesses of Spencer Brown's game.

Spencer Browns Strengths

One thing that stood out during Spencer Brown's game at Northern Iowa was his size. Brown has tremendous length, he is almost 6'9" and he uses all of that to his advantage. The upper body strength that Spencer Brown possesses is almost unmatched.

Advertisement

Don’t need a tape measure to know 6’8” Northern Iowa OT Spencer Brown is a large man. #TheDraftStartsInMobile #giant pic.twitter.com/qOzHbATMjp — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) January 24, 2021

He is among the strongest offensive tackles in this year's draft. For as big as Spencer Brown is, he is freakishly athletic. Another big strength is his hand position and hand techniques. Brown has fast hands and engages quickly and often while sustaining his blocks.

Spencer Brown's Weaknesses

Spencer Brown has tremendous upper body strength and great technique with his hands, but he needs to work on his footwork before becoming an elite offensive tackle. NFL scouts have been raving about his size, but that size also puts him in situations where he cannot gain leverage. While he can engage and hold off any pash rusher in the NFL, questions remain about whether he can adjust his feet in time to engage in a block.

Advertisement

Spencer Brown from Northern Iowa and Robert Hainsey from Notre Dame are putting in some extra work well after practice has ended💪🏽 #BrawlNetwork #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/XQDpZ6C4KY — Kyle Fahey (@KyleFaheyNFL) January 28, 2021

If Brown wants to be a starting offensive tackle in the NFL, he will need to work on his leverage and become more consistent with his footwork.

2021 NFL Draft Prediction

-- Middle to late Second Round

-- Potential fits: Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, or Jacksonville Jaguars