Buffalo Bills schedule 2021: Win-loss record prediction heading into the new season

The Buffalo Bills went 13-3 last season and won the AFC East. They were just one win away from Super Bowl LV until they faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game. The Buffalo Bills extended quarterback Josh Allen this offseason, paying him lucratively and locking up their young quarterback for years to come.

Now, at just 25 years old, Allen is the oldest starting quarterback in the division, giving him the experience to lead the Bills to another division title.

Buffalo Bills win-loss predicition

Week 1: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Bills defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 26-15 last season at home, the Bills returned most of their starters from last season and their defense could be enough to defeat the Steelers, even with a new-look offense.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills 28 - Pittsburgh Steelers 20

Week 2: at Miami Dolphins

In the season finale last season, the Bills easily defeated the Miami Dolphins 56-26 but earlier in the season when the Bills took a trip to Hard Rock Stadium, they squeaked out a win in the Miami heat. The Dolphins have improved on both offense and defense and although the Bills will be favored, if Miami were to get a win against the Bills it would be the home matchup.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills 24 - Miami Dolphins 21

Week 3: vs. Washington Football Team

Washington's defense is stacked with youth, but Buffalo's offense is superb. It may be close in the first half against Washington but Buffalo should get another home win.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills 35 - Washington Football Team 17

Week 4: vs. Houston Texans

This could be one of the easiest games of the season. The Houston Texans have holes all over their roster, offense and defense. Buffalo is just too good and could put points on the board early and often.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills 45 - Houston Texans 7

Our roster is set for the 2021 season. 👊#GoBills | #BillsMafia — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 2, 2021

Week 5: at Kansas City Chiefs

A Sunday night game at Arrowhead Stadium and a rematch of the AFC title game from last season. The Bills and Chiefs met twice last season, the first time in Week 6 in Buffalo as the Chiefs won 26-17. The second was the title game in Kansas City, with another loss for the Bills, this time 38-24. If the Chiefs' offensive line has improved from the end of last season, then the Bills will drop their first game of the season.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills 35 - Kansas City Chiefs 42

Week 6: at Tennessee Titans

One of the Bills' three losses was to the Titans last season, a big 42-16 loss. The Bills are better than that and they know it, even with the Titans explosive offense. The Bills take this year's matchup.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills 35 - Tennessee Titans 28

Week 7: BYE WEEK

Week 8: vs. Miami Dolphins

Coming off a bye week after two intense matchups, the Bills will easily defeat the Miami Dolphins. By this time in the season, it should be clear what teams are capable of.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills 42 - Miami Dolphins 35

Week 9: at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are young and still developing and it could take more than just a season for Trevor Lawrence to really get a hang of the offense. The Bills will have an advantage in this road game.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills 42 - Jacksonville Jaguars 10

Week 10: at New York Jets

Even though the New York Jets had a disappointing season in 2020, both games against the Bills were not lost by a huge deficit. The Bills will win, but not by much with a newly revamped Jets team.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills 24 - New York Jets 21

Week 11: vs. Indianapolis Colts

The Bills defeated the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card round of the playoffs last season, but not by a lot. It was a 27-24 win last year, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Colts came into Orchard Park and took an unsuspecting win from the Bills.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills 24 - Indianapolis Colts 26

Week 12: at New Orleans Saints

A primetime matchup on Thanksgiving in New Orleans. Just four days after their last game, the Bills will need to give it their all against a dynamic offense that features an unpredictable Taysom Hill, who can play nearly every offensive position. The Bills should get the win over the Saints though.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills 37 - New Orleans Saints 21

Week 13: vs. New England Patriots

The first meetup of the season between the two teams. The Bills and Patriots is always a big rivalry and taking place on Sunday night in Buffalo will make it that much better. The Bills will narrowly escape with a win, but the Patriots won't make it easy.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills 35 - New England Patriots 28

Week 14: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will have home-field advantage, as they usually do in December. The weather is still quite warm in December in Tampa and "cold-weather" teams always have a problem in that weather, for example, the Green Bay Packers last season. The Bucs defense is good and has returned all of their starters from the Super Bowl team. They get the win over Buffalo.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills 21 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34

Week 15: vs. Carolina Panthers

This game won't be very well matched up in terms of depth on both sides of the ball. The Bills should get the win and the deficit could be at least 17 points.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills 35 - Carolina Panthers 17

Week 16: at New England Patriots

The Bills may have the division locked up by Week 16, or at least close. A road game to Gillette Stadium last season brought a huge win for the Bills but the chances of that happening again are unlikely even if the Bills do get the win.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills 24 - New England Patriots 21

Week 17: vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Bills close out the season with two home games. The first is against the Atlanta Falcons and depending on how their season pans out, it's unlikely they will be out of playoff contention when they meet. Bills take this one big.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills 42 - Atlanta Falcons 7

Week 18: vs. New York Jets

Last season, the Buffalo Bills didn't play many of their starters in the season finale and still came out with a big win over the Miami Dolphins. If they do the same, it might be a little closer against the Jets.

Prediction: Buffalo Bills 24 - New York Jets 14

Buffalo Bills season record prediction: 15-2

The Buffalo Bills will go 15-2 on the season, locking up the AFC East and possibly a first-round bye. The Bills schedule, although they have a few tough opponents, is favorable for them. The Bills longest road trip is to Kansas City, meaning no major time zone issues and they will face familiar faces from last season.

Edited by Samuel Green