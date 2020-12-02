Chiefs at Buccaneers score/results: Who won the NFL game on Sunday?

The Kansas City Chiefs came into Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 10-1 record in the 2020 NFL season. The Chiefs are chasing the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, but the Chiefs are also being chased as the defending Super Bowl champions.

This game had a big game feel and a Super Bowl feel to it.

The Buccaneers are trying to stay alive in the NFL playoff race. They are holding on to that No. 6 seed in the NFC, but they cannot afford many more losses. The teams chasing the Buccaneers are winning big games and every loss hurts the Buccaneers' chances more.

Patrick Mahomes to Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/co30XgJhcR — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 29, 2020

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill prove once again that they may be the best duo in the NFL. Tyreek Hill ran past the whole defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They did not have an answer for the speedster. This duo may lead the Kansas City Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl championships.

The Kansas City Chiefs are having another year where they are struggling to run the football. They acquired running back Le'Veon Bell hoping that he would beef up the running game. This has not happened yet this season, but if the Chiefs want to make another run at the Super Bowl they will need him to step up.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to need Tom Brady and their high-powered offense to perform. The Buccaneers have had to play from behind too much in this NFL 2020 season. Tom Brady has shown that he can win football games if he gets time. The Buccaneers need to not panic and just play up to their ability and they will make the 2020 NFL playoffs.

Tyreek Hill came close to an NFL record

It has been 31 years since the single-game receiving record was set by Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Flipper Anderson. Anderson would rack up 336 receiving yards against the Saints in a game in 1989.

Advertisement

Tyreek Hill had the opportunity to reach that record on Sunday.

Tyreek Hill would rack up 269 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hill would come within 67 receiving yards of breaking the record. If there is one receiver who has the potential to beat that record Tyreek Hill is that receiver.

Tyreek Hill's acceleration is one of the freakiest things you'll see on film. It jumps out at you immediately. pic.twitter.com/G6Apo92XJe — Seth Keysor (@RealMNchiefsfan) November 30, 2020

Patrick Mahomes is the perfect quarterback for Tyreek Hill. Mahomes has a huge arm and Hill has the speed. This duo will have the best chance to beat the record. Tyreek Hill will look to help his young quarterback win the NFL MVP.