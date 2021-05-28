Washington Football Team depth chart 2021: Predicting Week 1 offensive and defensive starters

In 2020, the Washington Football Team welcomed new head coach Ron Rivera, who instilled a new culture within the organization. It paid off as the team won the NFC East title and earned their first trip to the playoffs since 2015.

This offseason, quarterback Alex Smith retired after one of the best comebacks ever witnessed in sports. With the arrival of NFL journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick, how will Washington fare in the NFC East this season?

Washington Football Team 2021 Depth Chart

Here is what the Washington Football Team's depth chart should look like entering Week 1:

Offense

Quarterback: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen

Running Back: Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Peyton Barber, Lamar Miller

Wide Receiver: Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon, Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries, Cam Sims, Dynami Brown

Tight End: Logan Thomas, Temarrick Hemingway, John Bates

Center: Chase Roullier

Left Guard: Ereck Flowers

Left Tackle: Charles Leno Jr., Samuel Cosmi

Right Guard: Brandon Scherff

Right Tackle: Cornelius Lucas

Defense

Defensive End: Chase Young, Montez Sweat

Defensive Tackle: Da'Ron Payne, Jonathan Allen

Outside Linebacker: Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson

Middle Linebacker: Jon Bostic, David Mayo, Casey Toohill

Strong Safety: Kamren Curl, Darrick Forrest

Free Safety: Landon Collins, Troy Apke

Corner: William Jackson III, Kendall Fuller, Jimmy Moreland

Special Teams

Kicker: Dustin Hopkins

Punter: Tress Way

Long Snapper: Camaron Cheeseman

Kick Returner: Antonio Gibson

Punt Returner: Isaiah Wright

Washington Football Team Depth Chart Analysis

Offense

Quarterback: The Washington quarterback situation is an interesting one. Alex Smith retired this offseason while Kyle Allen made just four starts last season. Washington signed veteran and journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year deal. Fitzpatrick will likely be the starting quarterback.

(•_•)

<) )╯Fitz

/ \



(•_•)

\( (> has

/ \



(•_•)

<) )╯ 𝙬𝙝𝙚𝙚𝙡𝙨 pic.twitter.com/JCjdnwgMNd — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) May 26, 2021

Running Back: Washington has a solid running back core with Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Peyton Barber and Lamar Miller. Gibson had an impressive rookie campaign with 795 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. Gibson was also an option in the backfield with 247 receiving yards.

Wide Receiver: Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Kelvin Harmon and Cam Sims will all see playing time on Washington's offense. Versatile wide receiver Adam Humphries signed with Washington this offseason. Humphries can fill right into the slot and is the type of receiver that Fitzpatrick should work well with. Washington also drafted Dynami Brown as another receiving option.

Tight End: Logan Thomas will be the starting tight end and will be an extra offensive weapon for trick plays. The Washington Football Team drafted John Bates as a third tight end option behind Thomas and Temarrick Hemingway.

Offensive Line: The Washington Football Team's offensive line is pretty solid with center Chase Roullier, left guard Ereck Flowers, right guard Brandon Scherff, left tackle Charles Leno Jr. and right tackle Cornelius Lucas. Rookie Samuel Cosmi will add depth to the tackle position.

Defense

Top 5 defenses in 2021!



1. Washington Football Team

2. Buccaneers

3. Browns

4. Ravens

5. Steelers



Who's in your top 5?



(per @JADubin5) pic.twitter.com/bVJ0wRlGtF — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 22, 2021

Defensive Line: The Washington Football Team has a young duo of defensive ends in Chase Young and Montez Sweat. Da'Ron Payne and Jonathan Allen will be the starting defensive tackles.

Linebacker: Jon Bostic is the starting linebacker with Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis and Khaleke Hudson as outside linebackers. Casey Toohill and David Mayo are second and third on the depth chart at linebacker.

Safety: At free safety, Landon Collins will start with Troy Apke at two. Kamren Curl will be the starting strong safety with Darrick Forrest providing depth.

Corner: The starting options at corner are William Jackson III, Kendall Fuller and Jimmy Moreland.

Special Teams

The Washington Football Team has had the same kicker and punter duo for the last five to six seasons. Dustin Hopkins will be the kicker while Tress Way will punt. Camaron Cheeseman will be the long snapper. Running back Antonio Gibson will handle kick returns while Isaiah Wright will field punts.