NFL: How many teams has Ryan Fitzpatrick played for?

The St. Louis Rams selected former Harvard quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the seventh-round of the 2005 NFL draft. Since being drafted by the Rams, Ryan Fitzpatrick has played 16 seasons in the NFL. League insider Ian Rapoport has revealed that the veteran will be returning for a 17th season after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Washington Football Team.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has played for eight teams in his 16 years in the NFL. Fitzpatrick will be entering his 17th season in 2021 and is projected to enter training camp as the starting quarterback for Washington. He will turn 39 during the 2021-2022 NFL season but continues to play at a high level.

BREAKING: Ryan Fitzpatrick signs with @washingtonnfl representing the best beard in DC since Rutherford B. Hayes in 1881. pic.twitter.com/ELOmQ3CUdv — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 16, 2021

Let's take a look at all nine teams that Ryan Fitzpatrick has played for over the last 16 NFL seasons.

NFL: Ryan Fitzpatrick's teams through the years

#1 St. Louis Rams (2005-2006)

Former St. Louis Rams QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

The St. Louis Rams selected Fitzpatrick with the 250th pick in the 2005 NFL draft. Fitzpatrick played for the Rams for two seasons. During those two seasons, Ryan Fitzpatrick started three total games for the Rams and lost all three. Let's take a look at how Ryan Fitzpatrick performed during the three starts for the St. Louis Rams.

Ryan Fitzpatrick's Stats with the Rams

Advertisement

-- Completions: 76

-- Attempts: 135

-- Completion percentage: 56.3%

-- Passing yards: 777 yards

-- Touchdowns: 4

-- Interceptions: 8

#2 Cincinnati Bengals (2007-2008)

Former Cincinnati Bengals QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

The Cincinnati Bengals sent a seventh-round pick to the Rams for Ryan Fitzpatrick before the 2007 NFL season. Cincinnati brought in Fitzpatrick to be the backup for starting quarterback Carson Palmer. After the 2008 season, Ryan Fitzpatrick signed a one-year deal to stay with the Bengals and ended up starting 12 games for the Bengals because of Palmer's injury.

Ryan Fitzpatrick's Stats with the Bengals

-- Completions: 221

-- Attempts: 372

-- Completion percentage: 59.4%

-- Passing yards: 1,905

-- Touchdowns: 8

-- Interceptions: 9

#3 Buffalo Bills (2009-2012)

Former Buffalo Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Advertisement

Ryan Fitzpatrick played the 2008 NFL season with the Cincinnati Bengals and was then signed by the Buffalo Bills to back up Trent Edwards. Edwards started both the 2009 and 2010 NFL seasons, but Ryan Fitzpatrick ended up taking over. Finally, during the 2011 offseason, the Buffalo Bills named Fitzpatrick the starter.

Ryan Fitzpatrick's Stats with the Bills

-- Completions: 1,041

-- Attempts: 1,742

-- Completion percentage: 59.8%

-- Passing yards: 11,654 yards

-- Touchdowns: 80

-- Interceptions: 64

#4 Tennessee Titans (2013)

Former Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

The Buffalo Bills released Ryan Fitzpatrick after the 2012 season despite signing him to an extension. Tennessee signed Fitzpatrick to a two-year deal to back up their starting quarterback Jake Locker. Locker was set to be the future of the Titans franchise but couldn't shake the injury bug. Fitzpatrick started 11 games for the Titans before being released.

Ryan Fitzpatrick's Stats with the Titans

-- Completions: 217

-- Attempts: 350

-- Completion percentage: 62%

-- Passing yards: 2,454

-- Touchdowns: 14

-- Interceptions: 12

#5 Houston Texans (2014)

Former Houston Texans QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Advertisement

Ryan Fitzpatrick had a great season with the Houston Texans. He started 12 games for the Texans and played well. During his 12 starts with the Texans, Ryan Fitzpatrick posted an overall record of (6-6).

Ryan Fitzpatrick's Stats with the Texans

-- Completions: 197

-- Attempts: 312

-- Completion percentage: 63.1%

-- Passing yards: 2,483 yards

-- Touchdowns: 17

-- Interceptions: 8

#6 New York Jets (2015-2016)

Former New York Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

The New York Jets traded for Ryan Fitzpatrick during the 2015 off-season. This came after Fitzpatrick put together a great year with the Texans. He continued that success by putting together two good but not great seasons with the New York Jets.

Ryan Fitzpatrick's Stats with the Jets

-- Completions: 563

-- Attempts: 965

-- Completions percentage: 58.3%

-- Passing yards: 6,615 yards

-- Touchdowns: 43

-- Interceptions: 32

#7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017-2018)

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Advertisement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought in Ryan Fitzpatrick to back up their young quarterback Jameis Winston. Once again Fitzpatrick ended up starting games due to an injury to Winston. The crafty veteran ended up starting 10 games for the Buccaneers in the two years he spent with the team.

Ryan Fitzpatrick's Stats with the Buccaneers

-- Completions: 260

-- Attempts: 409

-- Completion percentage: 63.6%

-- Passing yards: 3,469 yards

-- Touchdowns: 24

-- Interceptions: 15

#8 Miami Dolphins (2019-2020)

Former Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

The Miami Dolphins brought in Ryan Fitzpatrick to serve as their starter until young quarterback Josh Rosen was ready to start. Fitzpatrick ended up starting 13 games for the Dolphins in 2019. Miami drafted Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL draft and Fitzpatrick started seven games before being replaced by Tua Tagovailoa.

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s last pass as a Miami Dolphins quarterback! #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/3sS8iJyHUl — Ian “Big E” Berger (@ian693) March 16, 2021

Advertisement

Ryan Fitzpatrick's Stats with the Dolphins

-- Completions: 494

-- Attempts: 769

-- Completion percentage: 64.2%

-- Passing yards: 5,620 yards

-- Touchdowns: 33

-- Interceptions: 21

9) Washington Football Team (Present)

On Monday the Washington Football Team agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. Washington was in need of a quarterback and signed the veteran. Ryan Fitzpatrick will most likely serve as a mentor to whoever Washington drafts in the 2021 NFL draft.