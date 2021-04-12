NFL Draft 2021: 5 prospects Washington Football Team should consider with their first five picks

One of my favorite teams of 2020, coach Ron Rivera's Washington Football Team will take some stopping come autumn, especially if they exit the 2021 NFL Draft with an upgraded roster.

Former Carolina Panthers player Curtis Samuel will suit up for Washington next season having been signed as a free agent. The versatile, hard-running receiver looks set to form an exciting prong of receiving options alongside fellow wideout "Scary" Terry McLaurin and, fresh off the back of an outstanding first year in the NFL, dual-threat sophomore running back Antonio Gibson.

That being said, Washington only managed 21.5 points per game last season (25th in the NFL), so some more upgrades across the backfield are likely a priority in the draft.

Washington's defense was excellent in 2020, but there is a sizeable hole in the linebacker position on the depth chart. Former Panthers LB David Mayo has been added to the squad since the free agency window opened but is not seen as a long-term solution, so I'm expecting a high pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to strengthen the LB position on the depth chart.

Despite a surprisingly successful 2020 campaign (ranked 6th via PFF), Washington's offensive line is likely in for a draft addition or two, but retaining RG Brandon Scherff for at least another year was a masterstroke from Rivera.

I'd expect Washington to upgrade OL to the draft, but the war room can at least afford to sit and be patient now that Scherff is staying.

Fortified by a tier-one defense overall, Washington's roster looks well-built. Consequently, Rivera and co. -- safe in the knowledge they are unlikely to land a franchise QB this year; not unless Kyle Trask/Mac Jones plummets -- will have what I like to call an open board, meaning they'll be able to draft less for needs and more for positional value.

2021 NFL Draft: Top five prospects the Washington football team should pursue

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Football Team

Washington currently owns five picks in the top 124 in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here's their complete list of draft picks as they stand:

First-round: No.19 Second-round: No.51 Third-round: No.75 & No. 82 Fourth-round: No.124 Fifth-round: No.163 & N Sixth-round: No. 244 & No. 246

Take a look at the potential first five picks for the Washington football team in this year's draft.

#1 - Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

New Mexico State v Minnesota

WR Rashod Bateman fell right into Washington's lap with the No.19 overall pick in my Mock Draft.

With the likes of DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle and Ja'Marr Chase unlikely to still be on the board, Bateman is the player with the most potential -- and the highest ceiling, for that matter -- to complete the Washington backfield.

The University of Minnesota WR opted out of the 2020 campaign amid concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic but showcased his great catching skills and ability to gain YAC during the Gophers' 2019 campaign: Bateman tallied 1,123-yards and chipped in with 11 TD receptions in his junior year.

If incoming QB Ryan Fitzpatrick can't make it work with McLaurin, Samuel, Gibson, and - perhaps - Bateman to aim for then at the very least, Washington will know they need to draft or trade for a new QB come 2022.

#2 - Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

Jabril Cox across 352 coverage snaps last season at LSU (NFL Draft LB5):

🔒 41 targets

🔒 0 TDs allowed (3 INTs)

🔒 0 penalties pic.twitter.com/C0q8mbUANm — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 5, 2021

WIth excellent positional sense; excellent coverage skills, and a tough-tackling style, Jabril Cox has developed quite a reputation for himself in college football.

The disciplined LSU linebacker read the game well and amassed four interceptions in 2020.

Cox would be a superb addition to the Washington depth chart if drafted.

#3 - Brady Christensen, OT, BYU

Brady Christensen in 2020:



💪Pass-blocking snaps: 385

💪Pressures allowed: 3

💪QB sacks allowed: 1 pic.twitter.com/LP48WvpPWn — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 8, 2021

At 6"6 and 300 lbs, there are few more intimidating OL's in the 2020 draft than Brady Christensen, certainly not at pick No.75.

Christensen was a near ever-present in 2020 for BYU, and in 385 pass-blocking snaps, the big man allowed just one sack.

A reasonably athletic player for his size, Christensen does a great job of stuffing oncoming edge rushers. He has the intelligence required to play in the NFL and, perhaps most importantly here, was the only ranked OT left on the board by the time I came to address the position -- there's a chance Washington will need to trade up to take one of the very premier talents at the position.

#4 - Tay Gowan, CB, UCF

Lowest passer rating allowed in single coverage since 2019:



🥇 Sauce Gardner, Cincinnati - 22.3

🥈 Tay Gowan, UCF - 26.6 pic.twitter.com/uzjrVQRfBn — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 19, 2021

Tay Gowan is a solid defensive prospect in this year's draft class. The cornerback has all the physical traits you'd expect in an NFL cornerback and uses his gifts well to shut down receivers in his zone.

At 6'2", the UCF product is athletic, well-built, and has the added perks of being quick off its feet and fast to react to danger in coverage.

Gowan was a COVID-19 opt-out last year but showcased his talents aplenty as a sophomore at UCF, where he finished the 2019 season with two picks and eight PDs.

#5 - Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame

Tommy Tremble: 83.7 run-blocking grade last season



Highest of any tight end in the country. pic.twitter.com/vbuC1nrQa9 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 18, 2021

From what I've seen of his tape, Tommy Tremble seems like a possibly more-athletic Adam Trautman (Saints), who I believe is tipped for a breakout campaign in 2021: like Trautman, Tremble is an excellent component to have in the run blocking game and could even end up playing the FB position one day, which in Washington would mean adding an extra layer of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Also, similar to Trautman in New Orleans, Tremble wasn’t used extensively in the passing game at Notre Dame last year, but he does win the majority of contested catches he competes for (80%).

From what I've seen of this year's TE draft class, the only true, tier-one offensive talent on the board is Kyle Pitts (Florida), so for Rivera, adding another weapon to the rush-blocking game -- and one with untapped offensive potential for that matter -- might be the wisest move.