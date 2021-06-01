Tennessee Titans Depth Chart 2021: Predicting Week 1 offensive and defensive starters

The Tennessee Titans started the 2020 season in dominant fashion but struggled in the home stretch. The Titans won the AFC South for the first time since 2008, holding off the Indianapolis Colts.

The Tennessee Titans have lost a few key players this offseason but are still considered the favorites to win the AFC South in 2021.

Tennessee Titans 2021 Depth Chart

Here is what the Tennessee Titans' depth chart should look like entering Week 1:

Offense

Quarterback: Ryan Tannehill, Logan Woodside, DeShone Kizer

Running Back: Derrick Henry, Jeremy McNichols, Khari Blasingame, Mekhi Sargent

Wide Receiver: A.J. Brown, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rogers, Cody Hollister, Dez Fitzpatrick, Racey McMath

Tight End: Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swain

Fullback: Tory Carter, Briley Moore

Center: Ben Jones

Left Guard: Rodger Saffold

Right Guard: Nate Davis, Daniel Munyer

Left Tackle: Taylor Lewan

Right Tackle: Kendall Lamm, Dillon Radunz

Defense

Linebacker: Bud Dupree, Harold Landry, Derick Roberson, Rashaan Evans, Monty Rice, Jayon Brown

Corner: Caleb Farley, Janoris Jenkins

Strong Safety: Dane Crokshank, Elijah Molden

Free Safety: Kevin Byard, Amani Hooker

Defensive End: Denico Autry, Rashad Weaver

Nose Tackle: Daylon Mack, Naquan Jones

Defensive Tackle: Jeffrey Simmons

Special Teams

Punter: Brett Kern, James Smith

Kicker: Tucker McCann, Blake Haubeil

Long Snapper: Morgan Cox

Kick/Punt Returner: Cameron Batson

Tennessee Titans Depth Chart Analysis

Quarterback: Ryan Tannehill will start under center for the Tennessee Titans. He has been a solid leader of the team's offense and is one of the primary reasons why the Tennessee Titans are contenders to win the AFC. Logan Woodside and veteran backup DeShone Kizer will be Tannehill's backups.

Running back: Undoubtedly the best running back in the NFL, Derrick Henry is the Titans' most potent weapon on offense. The team signed undrafted rookie Mekhi Sargent for depth. Jeremy McNichols and Khari Blasingame are also on the roster.

Most runs of 15+ yards since 2019



Derrick Henry - 90

Lamar Jackson - 79

Wide Receiver: A.J. Brown has been consistently stellar so far in his NFL career, averaging over 1,000 yards each season. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Chester Rodgers and Cody Hollister round out the depth chart. The Tennessee Titans drafted Dez Fitzpatrick in the fourth round and Racey McMath in the sixth round.

Tight End: Anthony Firkser will enter his third season with the Tennessee Titans after recording a career-high 387 receiving yards in 2020. Veteran Geoff Swaim re-signed with the Tennessee Titans this offseason as the number two tight end.

Is Anthony Firkser the Tennessee Titans' 'best-kept secret?'

Fullback: The Tennessee Titans signed two undrafted rookie fullbacks in Tory Carter and Briley Moore.

Offensive Line: Ben Jones will be at center with Nate Davis at right guard and Rodger Saffold at left guard. Veteran lineman Taylor Lewan is at left tackle and Kendall Lamm will start at right tackle. The Tennessee Titans drafted Dillon Radunz in the second round as a right tackle option.

Defense

Linebacker: The Tennessee Titans signed free agent Bud Dupree this offseason. Last season, Dupree suffered a season-ending knee injury while playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Outside linebacker options include Harold Landry and Derick Roberson. Rashaan Evans, Jayon Brown and this year's third-round draft pick Monty Rice are the inside linebacker options.

Cornerback: The Tennessee Titans made some necessary moves to improve their cornerback unit. They first signed veteran Janoris Jenkins to a one-year deal and then used their first-round draft pick to select Caleb Farley.

Safety: For strong safety, the Titans drafted Elijah Molden in the third-round out of Washington. The Tennessee Titans have veterans Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker at free safety.

Defensive Line: The Titans drafted Rashad Weaver in the fourth round as a starting defensive end. Former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Denico Autry signed a three-year deal with the Tennessee Titans this offseason. Jeffrey Simmons should be the starting tackle and Daylon Mack at nose tackle.

Special Teams

Brett Kern has been the Tennessee Titans' punter since 2009. Tucker McCann was on the Titans' practice squad in 2020 and will compete for the kicker's job this season with Blake Haubeil, an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State.

Morgan Cox is the long snapper and Cameron Batson will take both kick and punt return duties.