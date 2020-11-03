Despite the two straight losses, the playoffs are still in full view for the Tennessee Titans. At 5-2, the team is currently tied for the division lead in the AFC South with the Indianapolis Colts.

With that being said, there are glaring concerns with the Tennessee Titans, notably on the defensive side of the ball. They addressed that by trading for Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Desmond King on Monday.

The Tennessee Titans have allowed 27 or more points in five of their seven games this season, including Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in which rookie quarterback Joe Burrow lit up the Titans for 278 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The Tennessee Titans' secondary has been particularly vulnerable as of late, allowing 837 passing yards in their last three games. In total, the unit has allowed the sixth-most yards per game through the air (268.7) this season and have allowed 17 passing touchdowns, tied-for-fourth most in the league through Week 8.

That's where King is expected to help.

NFL Trade Rumors: Tennessee Titans upgrade secondary with Desmond King

Tennessee has been without standout cornerback Adoree' Jackson for the past seven games and were without rookie Kristian Fulton on Sunday against the Bengals. The decision to acquire former All-Pro cornerback King from the Chargers is timely as they continue to fight for the division crown and playoff berth.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Tennessee Titans are acquiring the veteran defensive back from the Chargers in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

And another trade: Chargers dealing DB Desmond King to the Titans, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2020

This season hasn’t gone according to plan for King and the Chargers, who are 2-5. King is in his fourth year as a pro after winning the Jim Thorpe Award at Iowa as college football's top defensive back. He was a healthy scratch in Week 8 for the Chargers, fueling trade speculation before ultimately being dealt to Tennessee.

Advertisement

The former fifth-round pick earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2018 by totaling 62 tackles, ten passes defensed, three interceptions (one being a pick-six) and one punt return touchdown. The standout slot corner allowed only 508 passing yards despite being targeted 87 times in coverage that season, and as a result, ranked among Pro Football Focus’ top cornerbacks with a 91.1 coverage grade.

The 2nd Desmond King INT off Baker Mayfieldpic.twitter.com/BN4DwPKAIS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 14, 2018

So far this season, King has appeared in six games and has allowed 11 completions on 17 pass attempts for only 77 yards when targeted in coverage. His salary cap hit for the season will be $1.1 million. He is set to become a free agent after this year.